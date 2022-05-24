For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 May 2022 13:23 |  By RnMTeam

The Landers dropped their party anthem, Kamm Koi Na, today!!

MUMBAI: A song fit to become the next party anthem, Kamm Koi Na by Punjabi Mude, The Landers, was released by Koinage Records on 24th May, 2022. The song is sung by Davi Singh, written by Mani Longia and produced by none other than Star Boy Music. With its striking beats and energetic lyrics, ‘Kamm Koi Na’ will mentally transport you to the City of Gold, Dubai. Keeping up with their reputation, The Landers have made sure that their new song will hook you to its cool lyrics and peppy tune with sick beats, and give you a minute’s break from the monotonous daily routine! The song has been released on all the major streaming platforms, Spotify, Apple Music and you can stream the music video on the YouTube Channel of Koinage Records.

Shot in the scenic locations of Dubai by Born Star Films, who have also given us a taste of their talent in Simiran Kaur Dhadli's No Bullshit, the music video features The Landers’ themselves- ready to redefine the party rules of today’s youth. A city synonymous with extravagant parties and top-class style quotients, the cinematography offers a treat to one’s eyes with the perfect detailing and courage of the Dubai party scenes. With the rising temperatures of the country, Kamm Koi Na is the perfect addition to your playlist to throw the coolest party of the town. Upbeat lyrics, cheery and energetic beats will immediately put the audience in the party mood!

Giving yet another banger for the party playlists, The Landers said “We are hoping that Kamm Koi Na will be the ultimate party anthem for the youth. The love that we have received on our previous songs have been phenomenal and we are hoping that the audience continues to shower their love on us in the same way. We are sure that Kamm Koi Na will be the life of every party and the lyrics will keep the audience hooked to the song!”

Started in 2016 with three college friends with a love for music, The Landers is a trio of three distinguished artists Sukh, Davi and Guri. Their talent was rewarded with phenomenal success they have received over the years. In 2017, the trio was nominated in four categories of PTC Punjabi Music Awards. One of the most popular trios in the industry, the Landers have given hits like Gustakhiyan, Download, Rule Over, Haye Patlo and Fikar Koi Na receiving more than 47 million hits.

Tags
PTC Punjabi Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 29 Aug 2022

Music Maestro Amit Trivedi confesses, "There's always a pressure to make music more commercial and massy."

MUMBAI: Right from aggressive rock to honey-soaked melodies, if there were a title for the most versatile original singer and composer in Bollywood, it would have been Amit Trivedi.

read more
 | 29 Aug 2022

Elton John releases highly anticipated collaboration with global pop icon Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Elton John and Britney Spears released their highly anticipated song collaboration, “Hold Me Closer.” The track is available worldwide now across all streaming platforms, listen here.

read more
 | 25 Aug 2022

Gaurav Dagaonkar Teams up with Anirudh Bhola and Mame Khan for Their New Single 'Judaaiyan'

MUMBAI: Judaayian, the new Monsoon themed track, Composed by GD (Gaurav Dagaonkar), features Anirudh Bhola and Mame Khan hits 5 Lakh views, and is expected to cross 1 M views by Friday. This blockbuster is an independent song ruling everyone’s heart, and is available for licence on Hoopr.

read more
 | 24 Aug 2022

Bappi Lahiri’s Last Musical Reality Show Suron Ka Eklavya goes live on Doordarshan

MUMBAI: Pioneers of musical reality shows, Sai Baba Studio’s latest offering ‘Suron ka Eklavya’ goes live on Doordarshan. Suron ka Eklavya also marks music maverick & composer Late Bappi Lahiri’s last show.

read more
 | 24 Aug 2022

Yas Island announces exciting packages for its lineup of incredible upcoming events

MUMBAI: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub is providing a number of awesome events packages for fun fanatics, sports enthusiasts and thrill seekers alike, combining a stay at one of the destination’s leading hotels with tickets to attend the mesmerizing shows and events

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Roposo’s The MIC winner Gaurav Gerera says the competition and win was an exhilarating and surreal experience

MUMBAI:India's leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform Roposo, celebrated the finale of its maiden Live singing competition, ‘The...read more

2
Elton John releases highly anticipated collaboration with global pop icon Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Elton John and Britney Spears released their highly anticipated song collaboration, “Hold Me Closer.” The track is available worldwide now...read more

3
"Maharani Season Two Will Be More Intense Than Season One," says Music Composer Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI: After the first season of the political drama, which featured Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah, was a big hit, the much anticipated Maharani...read more

4
Music Maestro Amit Trivedi confesses, "There's always a pressure to make music more commercial and massy."

MUMBAI: Right from aggressive rock to honey-soaked melodies, if there were a title for the most versatile original singer and composer in Bollywood,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games