Prateek Kuhad reflects on Mental Health in favorite peeps music video

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has debuted a brand-new single ‘Favorite Peeps’, the second offering from his upcoming album, ‘The Way That Lovers Do’, which is set for arrival on 20th May 2022 via Elektra Records.
The deceptively light and sweet sounding ‘Favorite Peeps’ describes a low point in the singer’s life. It subtly sheds light on his tryst with depression and the value of friends and family. The music video supporting the release is directed by Pranav Bhasin, scripted by Dar Gai and produced by Jugaad Motion Pictures (cold/mess, Kasoor).
“I was going through a rather difficult time, and it took me some time to pull myself together and appreciate the brighter side to things. At that point I realized how your friends and your family and people who love you – they can really help you navigate through the negativity and translate the bad thoughts in your head into good ones. And being there for them feels like a responsibility that almost makes you stronger and helps you get you back on track.” Prateek Kuhad revealed.
Pranav Bhasin further adds, “Despite the dark undertones of the track, the music video primarily focuses on the idea that ‘in the right company, sadness looks colourful.’ Depression isn’t always blue. That was central to my treatment. The film depicts a slow ripening and maturity of our internal struggle. One that all of us go through. One that grows over weeks, is difficult to share, to shake off or escape. A friend being there for you, in silence, makes a difference. Prateek infact turned out to be a brilliant actor to direct. He revisited memories that would authentically move him, just as he would have whilst building his song. Beyond anything else, this is another of Dar Gai’s brilliant tales, and it’s insanely impressive to witness her move the world with her scripts. It was a joy and a privilege to have worked on this with her. This film and song are special.”
Dar Gai expands, “Favourite Peeps is more than just a song or music video. It’s an emotion. At its core it’s that feeling which you get when you’re at a party with your closest friends and you don’t know what to say, how to react, where to put your hands. Should I laugh? Should I reply? Can I just leave, hide in the bathroom or be lost behind my screen? They drink, they laugh, they seem so happy. But you feel bored, you feel guilty, you just want to disappear. Sometimes with no reason. Sometimes with the reason. But also you know these are your friends who will be with you no matter how sad, lost, disturbed, guilty you are. They are your favourite people.”
Last month, Kuhad shared intimate lead single ‘Just A Word’, which arrived alongside a whimsical music video directed by Alex DiMarco (Khalid, Lauv, Wiz Khalifa).
Recorded at Seattle’s secluded Bear Creek Studio with Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy), the album features 11 brand-new tracks about human love, friendship, and connectivity. In celebration of the same, Kuhad also announced ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ tour, a North American headline run which kicks off June 2nd in Dallas, TX. The monthlong trek includes a performance at Lodge Room in Los Angeles on June 7th before wrapping up at New York City’s Irving Plaza on June 28th. Additional tour dates in San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Boston were announced due to an overwhelming demand.
Last year, Kuhad shared the Shehron Ke Raaz EP – a four-track collection that included an acoustic version of his 2020 breakout hit ‘Kasoor’, and was heralded by singles ‘Tere Hi Hum’ and the EP’s title track. Kuhad returned to his Indian roots on the project, recording in Bombay and singing in Hindi as he explored the intimate, often hidden worlds that lovers create for themselves. In 2020, the artist announced his signing to Elektra Records, making history as the first solo Indian act to join the storied label. The news was heralded by the re-release of his 2018 breakthrough EP cold / mess, lauded by Atwood Magazine an “an utterly breathtaking, expansive piece of indie folk mastery.” The collection has racked up critical praise from NPR, Vulture, Billboard, Uproxx, and former President Barack Obama, who featured ‘cold / mess’ on his 2019 Songs of the Year playlist.
(Tour itinerary/album art/tracklisting below)
PRATEEK KUHAD
2022 NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES
June 2 Dallas, TX Sons of Hermann Hall
June 3 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
June 7 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room
June 8 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore SOLD OUT
June 9 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
June 10 Seattle, WA Washington Hall SOLD OUT
June 11 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre
June 12 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge
June 13 Seattle, WA Madame Lou’s
June 16 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry
June 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
June 18 Detroit, MI Loving Touch
June 19 Toronto, CAN Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT
June 20 Toronto, CAN Danforth Musis Hall
June 22 Boston, MA Arts At The Armory
June 23 Boston, MA Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT
June 24 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall
June 25 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live
June 26 Washington, DC Sixth & I
June 28 New York, NY Irving Plaza
Prateek Kuhad
The Way That Lovers Do
PREORDER NOW
Tracklisting:
All I Need
Hollow
Favorite Peeps
Co2
Face
Just A Word
Drown
The Last Time
Heartbroken
Bloom
Full Time Lover
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more
MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: The most anticipated song of the year is finally here as Bhushan Kumar brings Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh together for the first time...read more
MUMBAI: After delivering superhit tracks with Kanika Kapoor and Dhvani Bhanushali, Gourov released his latest single ‘Tutt gaya’ with singer Stebin...read more
MUMBAI: While there have been many artists who have had the opportunity to represent our country on international platforms, looking at the new cover...read more
MUMBAI: On the new album, the four-piece cranks out 8 tracks of melodic hardcore and pop-punk that feel years beyond their age, yet altogether...read more
MUMBAI: Capitol CMG artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has just landed her first career RIAA Gold Certification for her hit single, “My Jesus.” The...read more