Prateek Kuhad reflects on Mental Health in favorite peeps music video

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has debuted a brand-new single ‘Favorite Peeps’, the second offering from his upcoming album, ‘The Way That Lovers Do’, which is set for arrival on 20th May 2022 via Elektra Records.

The deceptively light and sweet sounding ‘Favorite Peeps’ describes a low point in the singer’s life. It subtly sheds light on his tryst with depression and the value of friends and family. The music video supporting the release is directed by Pranav Bhasin, scripted by Dar Gai and produced by Jugaad Motion Pictures (cold/mess, Kasoor).

“I was going through a rather difficult time, and it took me some time to pull myself together and appreciate the brighter side to things. At that point I realized how your friends and your family and people who love you – they can really help you navigate through the negativity and translate the bad thoughts in your head into good ones. And being there for them feels like a responsibility that almost makes you stronger and helps you get you back on track.” Prateek Kuhad revealed.

Pranav Bhasin further adds, “Despite the dark undertones of the track, the music video primarily focuses on the idea that ‘in the right company, sadness looks colourful.’ Depression isn’t always blue. That was central to my treatment. The film depicts a slow ripening and maturity of our internal struggle. One that all of us go through. One that grows over weeks, is difficult to share, to shake off or escape. A friend being there for you, in silence, makes a difference. Prateek infact turned out to be a brilliant actor to direct. He revisited memories that would authentically move him, just as he would have whilst building his song. Beyond anything else, this is another of Dar Gai’s brilliant tales, and it’s insanely impressive to witness her move the world with her scripts. It was a joy and a privilege to have worked on this with her. This film and song are special.”

Dar Gai expands, “Favourite Peeps is more than just a song or music video. It’s an emotion. At its core it’s that feeling which you get when you’re at a party with your closest friends and you don’t know what to say, how to react, where to put your hands. Should I laugh? Should I reply? Can I just leave, hide in the bathroom or be lost behind my screen? They drink, they laugh, they seem so happy. But you feel bored, you feel guilty, you just want to disappear. Sometimes with no reason. Sometimes with the reason. But also you know these are your friends who will be with you no matter how sad, lost, disturbed, guilty you are. They are your favourite people.”

Last month, Kuhad shared intimate lead single ‘Just A Word’, which arrived alongside a whimsical music video directed by Alex DiMarco (Khalid, Lauv, Wiz Khalifa).

Recorded at Seattle’s secluded Bear Creek Studio with Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy), the album features 11 brand-new tracks about human love, friendship, and connectivity. In celebration of the same, Kuhad also announced ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ tour, a North American headline run which kicks off June 2nd in Dallas, TX. The monthlong trek includes a performance at Lodge Room in Los Angeles on June 7th before wrapping up at New York City’s Irving Plaza on June 28th. Additional tour dates in San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Boston were announced due to an overwhelming demand.

Last year, Kuhad shared the Shehron Ke Raaz EP – a four-track collection that included an acoustic version of his 2020 breakout hit ‘Kasoor’, and was heralded by singles ‘Tere Hi Hum’ and the EP’s title track. Kuhad returned to his Indian roots on the project, recording in Bombay and singing in Hindi as he explored the intimate, often hidden worlds that lovers create for themselves. In 2020, the artist announced his signing to Elektra Records, making history as the first solo Indian act to join the storied label. The news was heralded by the re-release of his 2018 breakthrough EP cold / mess, lauded by Atwood Magazine an “an utterly breathtaking, expansive piece of indie folk mastery.” The collection has racked up critical praise from NPR, Vulture, Billboard, Uproxx, and former President Barack Obama, who featured ‘cold / mess’ on his 2019 Songs of the Year playlist.

PRATEEK KUHAD

2022 NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES

June 2 Dallas, TX Sons of Hermann Hall

June 3 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

June 7 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

June 8 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore SOLD OUT

June 9 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

June 10 Seattle, WA Washington Hall SOLD OUT

June 11 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre

June 12 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

June 13 Seattle, WA Madame Lou’s

June 16 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry

June 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

June 18 Detroit, MI Loving Touch

June 19 Toronto, CAN Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT

June 20 Toronto, CAN Danforth Musis Hall

June 22 Boston, MA Arts At The Armory

June 23 Boston, MA Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT

June 24 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

June 25 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live

June 26 Washington, DC Sixth & I

June 28 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Prateek Kuhad

The Way That Lovers Do

Tracklisting:

All I Need

Hollow

Favorite Peeps

Co2

Face

Just A Word

Drown

The Last Time

Heartbroken

Bloom

Full Time Lover