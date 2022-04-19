Swedish House Mafia reunite and release long awaited debut album Paradise Again

MUMBAI: Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell, have just released their long awaited debut full length Paradise Again via Republic Records, just as the trio head back to the California desert for a landmark headlining performance with The Weeknd to close out this weekend’s Coachella Festival.

Paradise Again came together in the wake of rediscovering their musical synergy on the band’s 2019 reunion tour, spending countless hours in the studio over the course of the subsequent years, exorcizing new sonic palettes, textures, and tones from an arsenal of analog synths. While the new batch of material is recognizably Swedish House Mafia, it also represents an ambitious broadening of their musical scope, as evinced by the wide ranging roster of collaborators and guests, including The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Sting, Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, Jacob Mühlrad, Seinabo Sey, Mapei, and English singer-songwriter Connie Constance on the soaring album cornerstone “Heaven Takes You Home.” “There’s always new ground to break,” states Angello. “However, the biggest challenge was to do what nobody expected us to. We needed to find sounds in the studio we had never heard before and were excited about. It’s super inspiring for me to be in a band where we actually want to challenge ourselves. This is definitely one of the most exciting times for us, because we’re having fun like 15-year-olds again.”

The album was initially teased in a cover story for Billboard Magazine last Summer, which kicked off a momentous run of album singles including “Redlight (with Sting),” “It Gets Better,” “Lifetime (with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake),” and their hit collaboration with pop auteur The Weeknd “Moth To a Flame.” The intervening year has been riddled with other highlights, including a performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, contributing production to the new Weeknd album Dawn FM (including the smash single “Sacrifice”), a nomination for iHeartRadio’s Dance Artist of the Year for 2021, a career spanning cover story for SPIN, and much more.

In the wake of their Coachella performance, Swedish House Mafia will head out on their first proper international tour since 2012, including arenas across the United States and Europe - full dates below.

Stream Paradise Again

https://swedishhousemafia.lnk.to/ParadiseAgainPR

Watch the video for “Redlight (with Sting)”

Watch the video for “Moth To a Flame (with The Weeknd)”

Watch the video for “It Gets Better”

Watch the video for “Lifetime (with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)”

PARADISE AGAIN TRACK LIST

1. Time (feat. Mapei)

2. Heaven Takes You Home (with Connie Constance)

3. Jacob’s Note (feat. Jacob Mühlrad)

4. Moth To A Flame (with The Weeknd)

5. Mafia

6. Frankenstein (with A$AP Rocky)

7. Don’t Go Mad (feat Seinabo Sey)

8. Paradise Again

9. Lifetime (with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)

10. Calling On

11. Home

12. It Gets Better

13. Redlight (with Sting)

14. Can U Feel It

15. 19:30

16. Another Minute

17. For You

Swedish House Mafia photo by Alexander Wessely (download here)

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Jul 29 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sun Jul 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Wed Aug 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq Festival

Tue Aug 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed Aug 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Wed Aug 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 19 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tue Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Fri Sep 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sun Sep 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Tue Sep 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Wed Sep 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Thu Sep 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Fri Sep 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena

Sun Oct 2 - London, UK - The O2

Thu Oct 6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sat Oct 8 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon Oct 10 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Fri Oct 14 - Madrid, Spain - IFEMA Madrid Live

Sat Oct 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

Tue Oct 18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

Wed Oct 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Fri Oct 21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

Sat Oct 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Tue Oct 25 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Thu Oct 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Sat Oct 29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Mon Oct 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thu Nov 3 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

Sat Nov 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

Sun Nov 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Nov 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

Wed Nov 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Fri Nov 11 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

Sun Nov 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena