Swedish House Mafia reunite and release long awaited debut album Paradise Again

MUMBAI: Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell, have just released their long awaited debut full length Paradise Again via Republic Records, just as the trio head back to the California desert for a landmark headlining performance with The Weeknd to close out this weekend’s Coachella Festival.
Paradise Again came together in the wake of rediscovering their musical synergy on the band’s 2019 reunion tour, spending countless hours in the studio over the course of the subsequent years, exorcizing new sonic palettes, textures, and tones from an arsenal of analog synths. While the new batch of material is recognizably Swedish House Mafia, it also represents an ambitious broadening of their musical scope, as evinced by the wide ranging roster of collaborators and guests, including The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Sting, Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, Jacob Mühlrad, Seinabo Sey, Mapei, and English singer-songwriter Connie Constance on the soaring album cornerstone “Heaven Takes You Home.” “There’s always new ground to break,” states Angello. “However, the biggest challenge was to do what nobody expected us to. We needed to find sounds in the studio we had never heard before and were excited about. It’s super inspiring for me to be in a band where we actually want to challenge ourselves. This is definitely one of the most exciting times for us, because we’re having fun like 15-year-olds again.”
The album was initially teased in a cover story for Billboard Magazine last Summer, which kicked off a momentous run of album singles including “Redlight (with Sting),” “It Gets Better,” “Lifetime (with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake),” and their hit collaboration with pop auteur The Weeknd “Moth To a Flame.” The intervening year has been riddled with other highlights, including a performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, contributing production to the new Weeknd album Dawn FM (including the smash single “Sacrifice”), a nomination for iHeartRadio’s Dance Artist of the Year for 2021, a career spanning cover story for SPIN, and much more.
In the wake of their Coachella performance, Swedish House Mafia will head out on their first proper international tour since 2012, including arenas across the United States and Europe - full dates below.
Stream Paradise Again
https://swedishhousemafia.lnk.to/ParadiseAgainPR
Watch the video for “Redlight (with Sting)”
Watch the video for “Moth To a Flame (with The Weeknd)”
Watch the video for “It Gets Better”
Watch the video for “Lifetime (with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)”
PARADISE AGAIN TRACK LIST
1. Time (feat. Mapei)
2. Heaven Takes You Home (with Connie Constance)
3. Jacob’s Note (feat. Jacob Mühlrad)
4. Moth To A Flame (with The Weeknd)
5. Mafia
6. Frankenstein (with A$AP Rocky)
7. Don’t Go Mad (feat Seinabo Sey)
8. Paradise Again
9. Lifetime (with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)
10. Calling On
11. Home
12. It Gets Better
13. Redlight (with Sting)
14. Can U Feel It
15. 19:30
16. Another Minute
17. For You
Swedish House Mafia photo by Alexander Wessely (download here)
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES
Fri Jul 29 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Sun Jul 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Wed Aug 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Fri Aug 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sun Aug 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq Festival
Tue Aug 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed Aug 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sat Aug 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Wed Aug 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 19 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Thu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Fri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Tue Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Fri Sep 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sun Sep 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Tue Sep 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Wed Sep 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Thu Sep 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Fri Sep 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena
Sun Oct 2 - London, UK - The O2
Thu Oct 6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Sat Oct 8 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mon Oct 10 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
Fri Oct 14 - Madrid, Spain - IFEMA Madrid Live
Sat Oct 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
Tue Oct 18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
Wed Oct 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
Fri Oct 21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
Sat Oct 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Tue Oct 25 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Thu Oct 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
Sat Oct 29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
Mon Oct 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Thu Nov 3 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
Sat Nov 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
Sun Nov 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
Tue Nov 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
Wed Nov 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Fri Nov 11 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
Sun Nov 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena
