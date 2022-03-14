Asian Paints, in association with Ideabrew Studios, celebrates Indian weaving cultures that inspired their latest range 'Royale Play Taana Baana' through a podcast

MUMBAI: Asian Paints, one of the premium paint brands of the country, recently launched their collection of texture paints, ‘Royale Play Taana Baana’, which celebrates Indian roots. This texture title was inspired by the varied and culturally rich weaving techniques of India, such as Tussar, Bandhej, Ikat, Palm Weave, Madras Checks, Pom Pom, Basket and Charpai. The company has collaborated with Ideabrew Studios, one of India’s fastest-growing full-stack podcast studios, to showcase what ‘Royale Play Taana Baana’ stands for and what makes it unique.

In order to shed light on these textures, Ideabrew Studios took the audio documentary route. A research team travelled the length and breadth of the country to find out more about the origin and the art behind these textures for their audience. The team spoke with artisans, weavers and experts in different forms of weaving. Taking the engagement quotient higher, the podcast encapsulates the culture, style, and songs, especially the numbers they sing while weaving. These sounds are captured in order to bring out essence in every episode. So, one just doesn't listen to it, but feels it as well!

Hosted by RJ Hrishi K, this first-of-a-kind podcast also involves experts like designers, historians, art collectors, museums, lecturers to further establish the authenticity and originality on the topic.

Aditya Kuber, CEO, Ideabrew Studios, added, “We wanted our listeners to not only connect with the colours and textures that Asian Paints has newly created, but also know the origins and culture of the various Indian weaving techniques that inspired this collection. The reason why we thought of adding music in the podcast, especially the songs that weavers sing while at work. Our creative teams travelled across the country to meet the weavers and know their stories, and ‘Royale Play Taana Baana’ is a product of that hard work they have put in. We are glad to partner with Asian Paints to celebrate the authentic and original textures from the various parts of India.”

Royale Play Taana Baana is available on Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Podcast & Amazon Music.