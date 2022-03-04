For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Mar 2022 17:23 |  By RnMTeam

Commemorating International Women's Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), Dolby Laboratories,& Hungama Artist Aloud celebrate the 1stanniversary of their #HERmusic initiative

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body for authors, composers, and owner publishers of music collaborated with Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform for original content and talent, to launch #CelebrateHERMUSIC as part of their ongoing #HERMUSIC initiative to usher in a new era of Music in India.

#HERMUSIC will be commemorating its one-year journey through the initiative #CelebrateHERMUSIC, acclaiming and acknowledging female creators who have made their mark and have paved the way for others to follow. The campaign was designed to empower, encourage and celebrate women in music thus creating a forum and community to explore and express freely.

The #CelebrateHERmusic campaign is the last leg of the campaign. Under this campaign, we have successfully launched #UnleashHERmusic and #EmpowerHERmusic. This has beenmuch appreciated by the creators and the industry alike.

The #HerMusic campaign reached over 2.5 million across social media platforms. The impact of the initiative and the efforts to equip and boost female songwriters and composers has consequently resulted in nearly 300% jump in the registration of women authors and composers. The campaign has generated awareness about the growing opportunities, thus leading to hundreds of female authors & composers joining IPRS in the last year. The list includes Neeti Mohan Pandya, ShalmaliKholgade, Shradha Pandit, Bindu Subramaniam, Kirti Killedar, Neha Karode, to name a few. Creators also highlighted how the initiative offers a hard-hitting narrative that drives conversation around a long-standing issue of the under-representation of women in music.

Commenting on the same Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of, IPRS said, “We are glad to have worked with Dolby Laboratories and Hungama Artist Aloud for #HERmusic initiative that created a forum for female creators. While highlighting the predominant issues, this also encouraged others to join the community and opened new opportunities. There is still a long way to go, but we are happy to commence the journey with this successful initiative. We’re looking ahead to inculcate many such initiatives in the coming future for the betterment of the music industry with flourishing numbers of female creators to join in.”

Commenting on the initiative Mrs. Soumini Sridhara Paul, SVP of, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “#HERMusic is a very novel initiative, and we feel proud to have partnered with IPRS and Dolby in their endeavour. Having dabbled into composition and lyrics myself, I wish I had this support when I was trying to be creative. However, I feel honoured as a woman and as a professional from the industry now to be able to do my small part in supporting this initiative.”

Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories said, “At Dolby, we are committed to making access, paired with education, to our creative tools more accessible to underrepresented communities. We are proud to be associated with the #HERmusic initiative that provides a platform to female creators in India and enables them to createtheir music in Dolby Atmos.”

The one-year journey witnessed panel discussions with industry stalwarts from different regions. Female creators like Sneha Khanwalkar, Anushka Manchanda, M.M. Sreelekha, Natania Lalwani, Hiral Viradia, and Anwesha Dutta Gupta to name a few were part of the drive to encourage and empower others to build a career in music with the help of the community outreach programmes. This also included stimulating a conversation on various celebratory occasions like Vasant Panchami. The social media campaign paid reverence to the Goddess of wisdom and music through celebrating the real-life ‘Saraswati's’, who have promulgated the essence of music through their creation. Additionally, renowned music composer Mr. Raju Singh will be seen hosting the digital series ‘CelebrateHERMUSIC’, a candid chat with women in music from across the country and genres. The one-year journey will be reflected through a throwback video capturing #HERMUSIC and significant insights and moments from the initiative.

Games