Celebrate World Music Day with Hungama Artist Aloud; Immerse yourself in LIFAFA's unique Live performance in Delhi NCR

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars for an extraordinary musical experience as LIFAFA takes the stage at Imperfecto Patio, Delhi NCR, on June 28, 2024. Presented by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment in partnership with SkillBox, this concert promises to be a night of innovative soundscapes and immersive performances starting at 8 pm.
LIFAFA, the brainchild of Suryakant Sawhney, has been redefining what music from India can be with his avant-garde fusion of voice and vernacular into his sonic landscapes. This live performance is set to be a testament to his boundary-pushing artistry. Attendees can expect to be entranced by tracks like “Jaago,” which marries haunting vocals with lush instrumentation, and “Din Raat,” a piece that perfectly encapsulates LIFAFA’s signature style of blending the old with the new.
The World Music Day Festival - Season 5, an annual celebration beginning on June 21st, continues its legacy of spotlighting diverse musical talents. This year, it brings LIFAFA’s groundbreaking music to the forefront, offering fans an evening that transcends traditional concert experiences.
Soumini Paul, Senior Vice President of Hungama Digital Media said, “LIFAFA’s music is a refreshing departure from the norm, offering a truly unique auditory experience. This concert at Imperfecto Patio is a celebration of his innovative approach and the perfect way to enjoy the diverse sounds of World Music Day Festival - Season 5.”
Secure your tickets now on SkillBox for an unforgettable night with LIFAFA at Imperfecto Patio, Delhi, on June 28, 2024, starting at 8 pm.
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more
MUMBAI: Of course, audible sound is analogue, but that doesn’t mean you and your audience shouldread more
MUMBAI: Every individual, irrespective of gender, deserves effortless respect and support to leadread more
Hosted by RJ Rani, the four-week campaign will focus on insightful conversations on varied topics...read more
MUMBAI: The vibrant city of Guwahati is all set to host the Rongali Music Connect, an integral pread more
MUMBAI: In a revealing interview, Pratyush Dhiman delved into his musical evolution and the creation of his latest EP, "Unloved." Musical Journey...read more
MUMBAI: Picking up where their celebrated 2023 collaboration "Everything" left off, GRAMMY®-nominated electronic music producer Mild Minds and...read more
MUMBAI: The Night League, the visionary force behind the world’s leading nightlife destinations, including Hï Ibiza (voted #1 Club in the World ‘22...read more
MUMBAI: In today's digital age, where music can be streamed with a click and shared across the globe in seconds, understanding copyright laws is...read more
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, has proudly announced the expansion of its operations to a new, larger office in...read more