Celebrate World Music Day with Hungama Artist Aloud; Immerse yourself in LIFAFA's unique Live performance in Delhi NCR

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars for an extraordinary musical experience as LIFAFA takes the stage at Imperfecto Patio, Delhi NCR, on June 28, 2024. Presented by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment in partnership with SkillBox, this concert promises to be a night of innovative soundscapes and immersive performances starting at 8 pm.

LIFAFA, the brainchild of Suryakant Sawhney, has been redefining what music from India can be with his avant-garde fusion of voice and vernacular into his sonic landscapes. This live performance is set to be a testament to his boundary-pushing artistry. Attendees can expect to be entranced by tracks like “Jaago,” which marries haunting vocals with lush instrumentation, and “Din Raat,” a piece that perfectly encapsulates LIFAFA’s signature style of blending the old with the new.

The World Music Day Festival - Season 5, an annual celebration beginning on June 21st, continues its legacy of spotlighting diverse musical talents. This year, it brings LIFAFA’s groundbreaking music to the forefront, offering fans an evening that transcends traditional concert experiences.

Soumini Paul, Senior Vice President of Hungama Digital Media said, “LIFAFA’s music is a refreshing departure from the norm, offering a truly unique auditory experience. This concert at Imperfecto Patio is a celebration of his innovative approach and the perfect way to enjoy the diverse sounds of World Music Day Festival - Season 5.”

Secure your tickets now on SkillBox for an unforgettable night with LIFAFA at Imperfecto Patio, Delhi, on June 28, 2024, starting at 8 pm.