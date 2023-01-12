MUMBAI: After the resounding success of its maiden awards, Hungama Artist Aloud is back with the 2nd edition of its much-awaited property - IIMA – Indian Independent Music Awards. Keeping in mind the flourishing indie music scenario and the inclination of people towards music, these awards are curated to honour and celebrate the Indian independent artists. Hungama Artist Aloud has announced the registration of the awards, where the artists and labels can send their entries across different categories. The last date for the submission of the entries is January 20th, 2023.

The awards followed a digital - only approach for the first edition, with the event finale held online as well with an innovative technology driven experience. Hungama Artist Aloud has acknowledged and appreciated the independent artists talents from the music space in the previous edition by bringing them to the forefront. This year the platform has received over 1000 entries from artists and labels combined. Artists and labels will be able to submit their entries between 5th January to 20th January 2023. The entries will have to include only officially released content in India between April 2021 to September 2022 (NRI Included) by Indian independent artists from across the world. Consumer Voting will be open from 28th January and Jury Voting will happen on 1st February, followed by the conclusion on 15th February. The grand finale will be held on 1st March 2023.

Speaking about the awards, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “We are ecstatic to come back with the 2nd edition of IIMA – Indian Independent Music Awards. At Hungama Artist Aloud, we firmly believe in our endeavour to support independent music and artists through our every initiative and these awards are an attempt to create recognition for those who have sheer talent and passion to create ripples in the music industry. For the 2nd edition, we hope for the same rejoinder and support from the artists as the previous edition and look forward to receiving some of the best entries from the industry.”

There are over 30 categories for the nominations, which pans across the country. To register, please visit https://www.hungama.com/IIMA2ndEdition and one can login the details to register the nomination for their category.