Prime Video Announces the World Premiere of the much-awaited Vidya Balan starrer Drama Thriller – Jalsa

MUMBAI: Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the muchawaited drama-thriller, Jalsa. Directed by Suresh Triveni who last created the award-winning and much-loved ‘Tumhari Sulu’, Jalsa is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Shikhaa Sharma and Suresh Triveni. The film stars a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Srikant Mohan, Shafeen Patel, Surya Kasibhatla and Manav Kaul. Suresh Triveni has earlier collaborated with Vidya Balan for the audience favourite, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and the duo is now coming together for their second feature. It also marks the third collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment, Vidya Balan and Prime Video. Jalsa is also a step ahead in the longstanding association between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment on the back of a celebrated content slate including Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, Ram Setu, multiple seasons of the hugely popular Amazon Original Series Breathe and the highly anticipated Amazon Original Hush-Hush. Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“At Prime Video, a key tenet when selecting stories, is to look for authenticity and freshness. Stories that are nuanced and beyond conventional storytelling are finding viewership across the length and breadth of the country. In a fine blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast,” said Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video said. “Jalsa marks another milestone in our long-running, successful collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment with titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii and many more on our service. We are delighted to play home to another one of Vidya’s stellar performances, that audiences are sure to love".

“Impactful storytelling blended with engaging entertainment is at the core of what we do at Abundantia Entertainment”, Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said. “Featuring two of the finest actors of our times, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Suresh has woven Jalsa into a brilliant narrative of complex emotions, well-etched characters and a gripping pace. I am also excited to extend our successful partnership with Prime Video after Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Chhorii and look forward to the global premiere of Jalsa across 240 countries and territories across the world.”

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director – T-Series added - “Jalsa is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we’ve been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment. We have had an extremely successful collaboration in the past with films like Airlift, Sherni and Chhorii and I look forward to recreating the same magic with Jalsa. I am excited for the film to premiere on Amazon Prime Video as it will allow the film to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves."

Jalsa is a highly engaging and captivating tale of emotional conflict narrated through the lives of two individuals at opposite ends of the social spectrum. Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa promises to keep you on the edge, leaving you intrigued for more.