For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jan 2022 19:25 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift calls out Damon Albarn for his "F--ked Up"

MUMBAI: Don't tell Taylor Swift to calm down.

On Monday, Jan. 24, the Grammy winner spotted a tweet that featured a quote from artist Damon Albarn. While the Blur and Gorillaz front man was quick to call Billie Eilish "exceptional," he was less than complimentary to Taylor. "She doesn't write her own songs," he told the Los Angeles Times.

As it turns out, Taylor decided to defend herself and have her voice heard.

"@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this," she wrote on Twitter. "I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f--ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

She added, "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Soon after, fans began rallying around Taylor and praising her work, beginning with her first self-titled album released in 2006. Damon then took to Twitter and apologized for his words.

"I totally agree with you," he wrote. "I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."

In the article, formatted as a Q&A, journalist Mikael Wood pushed back against Damon's accusation, saying that Taylor co-writes some of her songs. Damon said it "doesn't count."

"I know what co-writing is," he said. "Co-writing is very different to writing. I'm not hating on anybody. I'm just saying there's a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn't mean that the outcome can't be really great."

Ultimately, Taylor received support from other singers in the industry. Jack Antonoff, who has produced and collaborated with the "Shake It Off" singer, wrote, "I've never met Damon Albarn and he's never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in. herb."

"If you were there … cool … go off," he added. "If not … maybe …. shut the f--k up?"

Her folklore and evermore collaborator, Aaron Dessner, also came to her defense on Twitter. "Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her," he said. "Your statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process."
And Maren Morris—who was featured on Taylor's 2021 song "You All Over Me"—appeared to weigh in on the conversation by stating, "Writing songs with songwriters means you're a songwriter."

Tags
Taylor Swift Damon Albarn music
Related news
News | 26 Jan 2022

Taylor Swift slams Damon Albarn over claim she doesn't write her own songs

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift issued a response on Twitter to Damon Albarn, the "Blur" frontman and "Gorillaz" co-creator who claimed in a recent interview that Swift does not write her own music.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

D Imman to score music for Suseenthiran's next film

MUMBAI: Well-known Tamil film director Suseenthiran has announced that music director D Imman will be scoring music for his upcoming film, which is to be produced by Thai Saravanan for Nallusamy Pictures.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

In collaboration with Prerna V Arora and Tips, Aishwarya Rajnikanth is set to direct a music video

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rajnikanth, daughter of superstar Rajnikant is set to direct a new music single video in collaboration with Tips, Prerna V Arora, and Bay Films. Aishwarya Rajnikanth has already started prepping for the music video and pre-production meetings are in full swing in Hyderabad.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

Lata Mangeshkar shows 'marginal improvement', still in ICU

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is showing 'marginal improvement' and continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to a statement shared by the Mangeshkar family.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

Singer Elton John tests positive for Covid

MUMBAI: Legendary English singer Elton John has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Dallas, Texas, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bob Dylan sells recorded-music catalog

MUMBAI: Legendary music icon Bob Dylan's entire catalog of recorded music has been acquired by Sony Music Entertainment. The label as also acquired...read more

2
Arjun Kanungo to judge new digital show 'MTV Roadies All Access Star'

MUMBAI: Musician and content creator Arjun Kanungo is in search of a new face as he is going to judge the upcoming digital show 'MTV Roadies All...read more

3
Yes!! The electrifying singer Ayaana Khan will release another single soon, titled 'Puri Bottle Ve' featuring Zain Imam

MUMBAI: Following the success of her hit songs ‘Promise’ and ‘Ajib Dastan,’ ravishing Singer Ayaana Khan is coming out with a new music video ‘Puri...read more

4
Now, David Warner's kids dance to 'Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'

MUMBAI: The songs of director Sukumar's pan-Indian film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seem to have won...read more

5
Indo American music artist Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for a new single "Water Raft"

MUMBAI: A sumptuous work by songwriters Subhi and Ed Geater, Water Raft’s smooth and enchanting sound evokes themes of nostalgia, heartfelt warmth...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games