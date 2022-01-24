For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jan 2022 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

Indian-American singer-songwriter Shuba releases first single of 2022, 'Love Runs Out'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and popular content creator Shuba, who has earned millions of followers with her impressions and elegant voice – she has 5.5 million followers on TikTok – and gained attention from the likes of Celine Dion, Shakira is back with her first single of 2022, ‘Love Runs Out’.

The fresh yet fierce, female-powered anthem ‘Love Runs Out’ showcases Shuba’s authenticity as a singer and songwriter, much like her runaway viral hit ‘Indian Summer’ that has been streamed nearly 3 million times on Spotify.

‘Love Runs Out’ has released on the AI-enabled label, Snafu Records.

A first generation Indian-American artist, Shuba fuses the energy and rhythm of Bollywood into her pop-rap gems. Her music is inspired by a range of influences - from Eminem’s rap to Ariana Grande’s catchy hooks, and Freddie Mercury’s invigorating vocals – and when combined with her confident voice and well-crafted lyrics, the result is addictive.

“Love Runs Out’ is like a therapy note I’d write to myself,” says Shuba of the single. “One of my biggest fears is the moment when you realise the high of a relationship is gone and that all the “butterflies” you had were only based on superficial/ temporary things. It’s a song about reflecting on your self-worth and how people expect to be treated versus how they sometimes actually get treated in their romantic pursuits,” says the Los Angeles-based singer who was a part of American Idol season 12.

Growing up as a minority in the United States, Shuba aims to write music for the underdogs who feel stuck inside society's ‘norms’. She fights the constant struggle of self-acceptance; from liking her hair, to feeling like she fits within the expectations of even her own Indian culture. At her 6th grade graduation in a small American Midwest town, Shuba wrote that she wanted to be a singer, hoping to be as recognizable as a skyscraper in a big city one day. From going on to doing a virtual jam session with Brian May of Queen, to being acknowledged for her singing talent by icons such as Celine Dion & Shakira, Shuba is well on her way to achieving that dream.

Watch the seductive new single ‘Love Runs Out’

Singer songwriter Shuba
