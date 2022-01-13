G.V. Prakash to score music for Vishal's 'Mark Antony'

MUMBAI: Actor and music director G.V. Prakash will be scoring the music for director Adhik Ravichandran's gangster flick 'Mark Antony', featuring Vishal in the lead.

Taking to social media, Adhik Ravichandran said, "Very happy to welcome the 'Isai asuran' on board, the most wanted musical gangster G V Prakash sir for actor Vishal's Mark Antony. Super happy to work with you again sir."

Music director Prakash too expressed his happiness at the association. He said, "Super excited to be scoring for a gangster flick after 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Super excited for this album and score and to join with dear Adhik Ravichandran."

Actor S.J. Suryah, whose performance in the critically acclaimed hit 'Maanaadu' came in for much appreciation, is playing an important role in this film that is being bankrolled by producer Vinod Kumar.

(Source: IANS)