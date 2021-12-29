For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Dec 2021 19:52 |  By RnMTeam

Exotic, High-Energy, Bhushan Kumar's 'Dance Meri Rani' launched with much fanfare!

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over as Bhushan Kumar's 'Dance Meri Rani' designed by Bosco Leslie Martis and starring Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi launched earlier today. The track that broke the internet today at 12.21 on the 21st December, has already garened close to 3 million views in less than 12 hours since it's release.

The most anticipated dance song of the year arrived at the right time and the team, including Bhushan Kumar, Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi, Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah S Khan and Krishan Kumar launched the track with much fanfare at an intimate and fun affair in the Mumbai suburbs. Also present at the event, albeit virtually, was director Bosco Leslie Martis who joined the team on video.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi brings you a new flavour with Afro beats in ‘Dance Meri Rani’, while Rashmi Virag has written uber cool lyrics. Zahrah S Khan, who last sang Nora Fatehi’s hit ‘Kusu Kusu’ has also lent her vocals to the track headlined by Guru Randhawa.

Interestingly, Nora Fatehi turns mermaid on screen for the first time in her career and also dons gorgeous avatars from an Afro goddess to a diamond studded look. As a special treat to the guests, Nora's customized mermaid outfit hand-made by celebrated artist Jonathon Mario of La Sirena was also kept on display.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series brings you Guru Randhawa's 'Dance Meri Rani' with Nora Fatehi and vocals by Zahrah S Khan. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Rashmi Virag and directed by Bosco Martis, the track will be out soon on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Tags
Bhushan Kumar Dance Meri Rani music
Related news
News | 29 Dec 2021

National Award-winning music director Imman, wife Monicka Richard part ways

MUMBAI: National Award-winning Tamil music director D. Imman on Wednesday announced that his wife Monicka Richard and he had divorced by mutual consent.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2021

Singers who ruled our hearts in 2021

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry is immense and the dramatic development of popular music in India illustrates some of the complex and varied ways of art and entertainment.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2021

Nav Sidhu is all set to promote first-ever Punjabi film under his label of Boss Music Production

MUMBAI: Boss Music Productions is a well-known and well-recognized music and film marketing company with an international reputation. Music promotion, music releases, music consultancy, international distribution, and influencer management are all areas where Boss Music Productions specializes.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2021

Sonu Nigam to spend New Years Eve with his family in Dubai

MUMBAI: After having back to back concerts and shoots, Sonu Nigam will be finally meeting his son and spend time with his family on New Year’s Eve. Interestingly, Sonu will be meeting his son Neevan after almost one and a half months.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2021

See Demi Lovato starts a fresh with fierce buzzcut

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato isn't waiting for the New Year to embark on their next chapter.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

News
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

top# 5 articles

1
See Demi Lovato starts a fresh with fierce buzzcut

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato isn't waiting for the New Year to embark on their next chapter. The 29-year-old pop star, who came out as non-binary in May and...read more

2
Music video Rula Rahe Ho starring Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra is released and it's making a huge splash

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra starrer Rula Rahe Ho is out now. The song looks absolutely beautiful. It's a romantic track and definitely...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal with his father Ramsharan Nautiyal to built Township for local people in Dehradun

From 'Lut Gaye' to 'Raataan Lambiyan' singer Jubin Nautiyal has been on the roll with chartbuster songs one after the other in the year 2021, the...read more

4
J Balvin quick to admit he's not Afro-Latino despite winning Afro-Latino Artist Of The Year award

MUMBAI: Singer J Balvin has acknowledged that he is not Afro-Latino despite winning the Afro-Latino Artist of the Year award at the 2021 African...read more

5
Google puts up billboards in New York, London and Los Angeles to celebrate T-Series' phenomenal rise to the top!

MUMBAI: T-Series shines globally making India proud!read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games