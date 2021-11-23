remy SHARES DELUXE EP 'you only call when you want something'

MUMBAI: Genre bending indie pop artist remy has shared the deluxe version of his debut EP ‘you only call when you want something’ featuring 5 new songs, including a lo-fi cover of Fall Out Boy's "Grand Theft Autumn". Fans can stream the Deluxe EP here: ffm.to/youonlycalldeluxe
The deluxe version of remy's EP 'you only call me when you want something' is the end result of a world combining emo, pop, indie, and hip hop that remy and his team have been building for the last two years. remy shares, "I hope listeners call the one that got away even though the one that got away just got married."
‘you only call when you want something’ is an intimate look into the mind of NYC based artist who began his career as a producer/writer – writing songs for artists like The Chainsmokers, Olivia Holt, Alexander 23, and more. Leaning into a more creative space, remy began creating his original music and was met with near immediate support from fans. He has been featured on Spotify's New Music Friday across the world (including 9 territories in Asia), Lorem, Indie Pop & Chill, My Life Is A Movie, Apple Music's New Music Daily, New In Pop, Glow, and Superbloom (for which he is the cover artist), and KKBOX's playlists.
With captivating lyrics and a production style that feels deeply familiar yet completely fresh, remy weaves together stories of love, loss, the mundane and the extraordinary to create a project that perfectly captures the feeling of being a 20-something in 2020 somethings.
Frustrated with the monotony of writing straightforward Top 40 songs and longing to make something genuine and impossible to replicate, remy released his first solo single "useless" and didn't look back. Creatively invigorated, remy dove head first into creating and writing authentic, genre-less, songs with pop hooks and hard hitting drums cast in a lo-fi aesthetic.
Inspired by classic emo artists like The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack, and Fall Out Boy, remy effortlessly blends lo-fi, bedroom pop, pop punk/emo, and alternative beats into a sound affectionately referred to as "if Drake was in the 1975", with incredibly picturesque lyrics that are immensely relatable.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more
MUMBAI: Is Neha Kakkar pregnant? Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got everyone talking last year in December when they shared a picture in...read more
MUMBAI: Genre bending indie pop artist remy has shared the deluxe version of his debut EP ‘you only call when you want something’ featuring 5 new...read more
MUMBAI: One of the country’s most prominent singers and multi-award winning music composers, Sheykhar Ravjiani, is all set to bring to the audiences...read more
MUMBAI: Vandana Khandelwal started writing songs as well as stories in 2016. Some of her popular creations include 'Dil Ko Mere', 'Judaai', 'Wajah'...read more
MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop league concluded this Sunday with a host of colourful, power-packed performances by hip-hop...read more