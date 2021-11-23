For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Nov 2021 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

remy SHARES DELUXE EP 'you only call when you want something'

MUMBAI: Genre bending indie pop artist remy has shared the deluxe version of his debut EP ‘you only call when you want something’ featuring 5 new songs, including a lo-fi cover of Fall Out Boy's "Grand Theft Autumn". Fans can stream the Deluxe EP here: ffm.to/youonlycalldeluxe

The deluxe version of remy's EP 'you only call me when you want something' is the end result of a world combining emo, pop, indie, and hip hop that remy and his team have been building for the last two years. remy shares, "I hope listeners call the one that got away even though the one that got away just got married."

‘you only call when you want something’ is an intimate look into the mind of NYC based artist who began his career as a producer/writer – writing songs for artists like The Chainsmokers, Olivia Holt, Alexander 23, and more. Leaning into a more creative space, remy began creating his original music and was met with near immediate support from fans. He has been featured on Spotify's New Music Friday across the world (including 9 territories in Asia), Lorem, Indie Pop & Chill, My Life Is A Movie, Apple Music's New Music Daily, New In Pop, Glow, and Superbloom (for which he is the cover artist), and KKBOX's playlists.

With captivating lyrics and a production style that feels deeply familiar yet completely fresh, remy weaves together stories of love, loss, the mundane and the extraordinary to create a project that perfectly captures the feeling of being a 20-something in 2020 somethings.

Frustrated with the monotony of writing straightforward Top 40 songs and longing to make something genuine and impossible to replicate, remy released his first solo single "useless" and didn't look back. Creatively invigorated, remy dove head first into creating and writing authentic, genre-less, songs with pop hooks and hard hitting drums cast in a lo-fi aesthetic.

Inspired by classic emo artists like The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack, and Fall Out Boy, remy effortlessly blends lo-fi, bedroom pop, pop punk/emo, and alternative beats into a sound affectionately referred to as "if Drake was in the 1975", with incredibly picturesque lyrics that are immensely relatable.

Tags
you only call when you want something Grand Theft Autumn Remy music
Related news
News | 23 Nov 2021

Striking the right marketing chord: Shemaroo Speakers & Chingari's leading Influencers

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s most popular short-video sharing platform, today announced its one-of-a-kind association with Shemaroo to market its exciting range of Bluetooth Speakers.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2021

1232 KM: Corona Kaal Mein Ek Asambhav Safar by Author Vinod Kapri launched

MUMBAI: Corona Kaal Mein Ek Asambhav Safar by Author Vinod Kapri, published by Sarthak Prakashan an imprint of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh was launched at India Habitat Centre.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2021

Shaan reminisces his musical journey as the 'Artist of the Week' in 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s ‘The Blue Mic’ celebrates independent artists and talents in a never seen before avatar as the artists share amazing trivia, reminisce about their musical journey, and get candid on the music industry.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2021

See Camila Cabello's glow up after breaking up with Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: "My Oh My," Camila Cabello will give you chills with her latest look. The Cinderella star appeared to emulate her character by getting dolled up in a larger-than-life baby blue outfit on Saturday, Nov. 20.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2021

Watch Jennifer Lopez look like a bride at the 2021 AMAs performance

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez's latest performance will leave your jaw...on the floor.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar clears the air of pregnancy rumours with Rohanpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Is Neha Kakkar pregnant? Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got everyone talking last year in December when they shared a picture in...read more

2
remy SHARES DELUXE EP 'you only call when you want something'

MUMBAI: Genre bending indie pop artist remy has shared the deluxe version of his debut EP ‘you only call when you want something’ featuring 5 new...read more

3
The first glimpse of the most anticipated song of the year ’Rang’ by Sheykhar Ravjiani is out now!

MUMBAI: One of the country’s most prominent singers and multi-award winning music composers, Sheykhar Ravjiani, is all set to bring to the audiences...read more

4
Vandana Khandelwal says 'no' to singing lyrics with double meanings

MUMBAI: Vandana Khandelwal started writing songs as well as stories in 2016. Some of her popular creations include 'Dil Ko Mere', 'Judaai', 'Wajah'...read more

5
BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Celebrated the Voice Of The Streets with a power-packed line-up of performances at the Grand Finale!

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop league concluded this Sunday with a host of colourful, power-packed performances by hip-hop...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games