remy SHARES DELUXE EP 'you only call when you want something'

MUMBAI: Genre bending indie pop artist remy has shared the deluxe version of his debut EP ‘you only call when you want something’ featuring 5 new songs, including a lo-fi cover of Fall Out Boy's "Grand Theft Autumn". Fans can stream the Deluxe EP here: ffm.to/youonlycalldeluxe

The deluxe version of remy's EP 'you only call me when you want something' is the end result of a world combining emo, pop, indie, and hip hop that remy and his team have been building for the last two years. remy shares, "I hope listeners call the one that got away even though the one that got away just got married."

‘you only call when you want something’ is an intimate look into the mind of NYC based artist who began his career as a producer/writer – writing songs for artists like The Chainsmokers, Olivia Holt, Alexander 23, and more. Leaning into a more creative space, remy began creating his original music and was met with near immediate support from fans. He has been featured on Spotify's New Music Friday across the world (including 9 territories in Asia), Lorem, Indie Pop & Chill, My Life Is A Movie, Apple Music's New Music Daily, New In Pop, Glow, and Superbloom (for which he is the cover artist), and KKBOX's playlists.

With captivating lyrics and a production style that feels deeply familiar yet completely fresh, remy weaves together stories of love, loss, the mundane and the extraordinary to create a project that perfectly captures the feeling of being a 20-something in 2020 somethings.

Frustrated with the monotony of writing straightforward Top 40 songs and longing to make something genuine and impossible to replicate, remy released his first solo single "useless" and didn't look back. Creatively invigorated, remy dove head first into creating and writing authentic, genre-less, songs with pop hooks and hard hitting drums cast in a lo-fi aesthetic.

Inspired by classic emo artists like The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack, and Fall Out Boy, remy effortlessly blends lo-fi, bedroom pop, pop punk/emo, and alternative beats into a sound affectionately referred to as "if Drake was in the 1975", with incredibly picturesque lyrics that are immensely relatable.