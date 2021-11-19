VYRL Haryanvi presents ‘Dole Laadle’ by multi-talented superstar Gulzaar Chhaniwala

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi releases Gulzaar Chhaniwala latest song ‘Dole Laadle’ on their official YouTube channel. The captivating song is sung, composed, and written by the multi- talented, superstar Gulzaar Chhaniwala himself, in his inimitable style!
‘Dole Laadle’ has catchy lyrics with a hip-hop flavor that is powered with an action-packed video. This song depicts how one doesn’t just need physical strength to fight but courage! Directed by Gulzaar Chhaniwala himself the music video portrays a story of a timid person who’s been confronted bysome bullies who are trying to take him for a ride. However, the story culminates with the victory of the overtly small but courageous man.
“Dole Laadle is a song to motivate people to be courageous irrespective of their physical strength. The song has some fun lyrics with an entertaining music video. I had an amazing time working on Dole Laadle and I hope it finds a special place everyone’s hearts. It been a fun experience working with the team of VYRL Haryanvi and l look forward in doing many more projects with them.”
Hailing from a lesser known town like Bhiwani, Haryana, Gulzaar Channiwala has taken the Haryanvi music industry by a storm and is currently one of the most popular Haryanvi superstars. He is best known for his popular songs Filter Shot, Desi Bill Gates, Kasoote, Middle Class, Dada Pota and the latest one Chain sone Ki to name a few. His recent ‘Dole Ladle’ is hisfirst song with VYRL Haryanvi, and it promises to be another superhit.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more
MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their friendship to the next level.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh will be performing live at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 19. This will be his first live concert after the Covid...read more
MUMBAI: Whisper is a band that mixes indie folk with the intensity of heavy rock riffs. Their compositions brought them to discover the expression...read more
MUMBAI: 10-year-old multitalented Mahati Subramaniam dropped her first ever music video “How we Feel”. The singer is the third-generation artist from...read more
MUMBAI: Third-generation singer-songwriter Mahati Subramaniam from a distinguished family of The Subramaniams’ and the first family of classical...read more