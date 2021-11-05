For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Nov 2021 19:43 |  By RnMTeam

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey to perform at Apple TV+

MUMBAI: It's officially going to be another Mariah Carey Christmas!

Every year Carey sleighs the holidays, and 2021 is no exception. We must've been really nice this year because Apple TV+ announced on Nov. 2 that the Queen of Christmas herself will be returning to the streamer for a new spectacular, titled Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, which will debut in December.

But wait—there's myrrh. The holiday extravaganza will unveil the first and only performance of Carey's new single, Fall in Love at Christmas, which features Khalid and Grammy-winner Kirk Franklin. As Khalid would say, "the days get harder in November," but this news just made them a whole lot better.

Following the performance, directed by Joseph Kahn, and executive produced by Carey along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke, fans will be able to tune in to Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which was arguably the best thing to come out of 2020.

And if all you wanted for Christmas was another Carey song that you can blast during the holidays, your wish has come true. Fall in Love at Christmas comes out on Nov. 5, which Carey announced at midnight on Nov. 2.

