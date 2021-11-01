For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Nov 2021 11:53 |  By RnMTeam

Digital giant Qyuki signs Arjun Kanungo in million dollar deal

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo who’s discography boasts of chart buster tracks like ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘Waada hai’, ‘Tum Na Ho’ and ‘Fursat’, to name a few, has added another feather to his cap. Arjun has collaborated with digital giant Qyuki for a million dollar deal.

While details of the collaboration are still under wraps, one can expect some of the best independent music coming out in the next few months. Commenting on the same, Arjun says, “I am very excited about this partnership. I have known the folks at Qyuki right from the beginning of my career. We worked together for my very first YouTube fan fest in 2014, way before my song, ‘baaki baatein peene baad’. We’ve always shared a great bond, and it’s great to have them as partners. I am happy that they see my vision and ambition and I am grateful they have faith in me. This marks a new chapter in my career. I won’t let them down.”

Qyuki on their part believes that collaborating with an artist like Arjun will help create better music for the ever growing independent music fan base. Abhimanyu Radhakrishnan, MD, Qyuki says, “It's rare to find an exceptionally talented musician like Arjun Kanungo who is also a digital-first thinker . Qyuki has always believed in empowering the talent of the future and will be by Arjun's side on his rocket ship to mega stardom. This is going to be an association for the ages and we promise fans that they will be some very exciting times ahead!" He signs off.

Tags
Qyuki Arjun Kanungao music
Related news
News | 01 Nov 2021

Gaurav Roda is now the lead face of BollyJammers ‘It’s amazing to see people follow my footsteps’

MUMBAI: Multitalented Model, Anchor/ Emcee, RJ Gaurav Roda has ventured into yet another unexplored segment with the launch of BollyJammers, India’s first ever no. 1 DJ based band by becoming the lead face of BollyJammers.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2021

Lil Idli’s 2nd Song from their album “Mitochondria” “Allergic” touches upon human and planet Earth’s ever changing equation

MUMBAI: Chicago-based Lil Idli – the project of artistic duo Ranjani & Deepak – marks their bold return with their new single and video, “Allergic.” It is the band’s second release from their upcoming album Mitochondria, after introducing their radiantly expressive style through their first s

read more
News | 01 Nov 2021

Never Elected release new single 'Where You Belong'

MUMBAI: Never Elected is a rock band fronted by vocalist Sujit Kumar is based out of Washington DC. Sujit also fronts the Mumbai based hard rock band, Overhung. He’s a huge advocate for mental health awareness among musicians and artists.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Adam Levine response to backlash comments on video that went viral on TikTok

MUMBAI: Adam Levine has set the record straight after a fan jumped onstage and grabbed the singer's arm.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Sara Arfeen Khan stars in new music video of Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: Sara Arfeen Khan is ready with a fresh music video titled 'Sonn Pann'. The song serenades you on a journey of self discovery. The music video is laced with soft and slow rhythmic tunes and is a treat for all the music lovers.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rihanna dressed like Gunna for Halloween 2021

MUMBAI: Rihanna revealed her costume on Instagram, and it's nothing short of mind-blowing. She recreated the look and style of a recent post from...read more

2
Digital giant Qyuki signs Arjun Kanungo in million dollar deal

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo who’s discography boasts of chart buster tracks like ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘Waada hai’, ‘Tum Na Ho’ and ‘Fursat’,...read more

3
Saregama and Dhamaka Records released a unique motion poster of her iconic song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' on Padmini Kolhapure birthday

MUMBAI: Saregama & Dhamaka Records have released a motion poster on the birthday of Padmini Kolhapure that has got everyone wondering! The...read more

4
Gaurav Roda is now the lead face of BollyJammers ‘It’s amazing to see people follow my footsteps’

MUMBAI: Multitalented Model, Anchor/ Emcee, RJ Gaurav Roda has ventured into yet another unexplored segment with the launch of BollyJammers, India’s...read more

5
Lil Idli’s 2nd Song from their album “Mitochondria” “Allergic” touches upon human and planet Earth’s ever changing equation

MUMBAI: Chicago-based Lil Idli – the project of artistic duo Ranjani & Deepak – marks their bold return with their new single and video, “...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games