Digital giant Qyuki signs Arjun Kanungo in million dollar deal

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo who’s discography boasts of chart buster tracks like ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘Waada hai’, ‘Tum Na Ho’ and ‘Fursat’, to name a few, has added another feather to his cap. Arjun has collaborated with digital giant Qyuki for a million dollar deal.

While details of the collaboration are still under wraps, one can expect some of the best independent music coming out in the next few months. Commenting on the same, Arjun says, “I am very excited about this partnership. I have known the folks at Qyuki right from the beginning of my career. We worked together for my very first YouTube fan fest in 2014, way before my song, ‘baaki baatein peene baad’. We’ve always shared a great bond, and it’s great to have them as partners. I am happy that they see my vision and ambition and I am grateful they have faith in me. This marks a new chapter in my career. I won’t let them down.”

Qyuki on their part believes that collaborating with an artist like Arjun will help create better music for the ever growing independent music fan base. Abhimanyu Radhakrishnan, MD, Qyuki says, “It's rare to find an exceptionally talented musician like Arjun Kanungo who is also a digital-first thinker . Qyuki has always believed in empowering the talent of the future and will be by Arjun's side on his rocket ship to mega stardom. This is going to be an association for the ages and we promise fans that they will be some very exciting times ahead!" He signs off.