SEVENTEEN announces 7th annual fan meet 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND'

MUMBAI: K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN announced today the schedule of their 7th annual fanmeet ‘2023 SVT 7TH FAN MEETING SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND.’

SEVENTEEN will host ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’ as an offline event at KSPO DOME in Seoul, over three days from March 10 to 12. The act will also connect with global fans over all three shows through a live stream of the event.

The 13-piece act held the first edition of their fanmeet in 2017 and has since then greeted fans with interactive shows filled with performances, games and talk segments every year. ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’ has become a quintessential part of the SEVENTEEN fan experience, serving as the occasion that celebrates the close bond between the 13 members and their fans, CARATs, as ‘TEAM SEVENTEEN.’

Details regarding the show and ticket sales are available on Weverse as well as Weverse Shop.

