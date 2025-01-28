Celebrating Shruti Haasan: Tracks That Have Struck a Chord with Fans

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Shruti Haasan’s birthday, we take a walk down memory lane, revisiting some of her most iconic tracks that have not only showcased her versatility but also cemented her as a powerhouse in the music industry. Whether it's her recreation or edgy originals, Shruti’s music reflects her dynamic persona and creative depth.

1. Edge

Shruti’s single Edge is a testament to her experimental spirit. A blend of haunting melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, this track resonated deeply with fans for its raw emotion and bold soundscape. It highlights Shruti’s ability to push boundaries, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into her artistic soul.

2. Monster Machine

A perfect example of Shruti’s goth-rock queen persona, Monster Machine is a high-energy track that’s unapologetically edgy. With pulsating beats and powerful vocals, this song embodies rebellion and individuality, making it a fan favorite among alternative music lovers.

3. Inimel

Shruti Haasan’s Tamil track Inimel showcases her deep connection to her roots while infusing a contemporary vibe. The song beautifully blends traditional elements with modern beats, reflecting her ability to bridge cultures and appeal to diverse audiences. The track also featured blockbuster director Lokesh Kanagaraj and was released of Raaj Kamal Films International YouTube channel.

4. She Is A Hero

Shruti Haasan’s track She Is A Hero is a powerful anthem celebrating the resilience and strength of women. Written and composed by Shruti herself, the song combines evocative lyrics addressing themes of empowerment and perseverance. The track stands out as a bold statement on the struggles and triumphs of women, resonating deeply with listeners and solidifying Shruti’s position as a voice for change in the music industry.

5. Ranjha Ranjha - MTV Unplugged Recreation

Shruti’s recreation of Ranjha Ranjha for MTV Unplugged is a soulful masterpiece. Breathing new life into the popular track, her rendition captivated listeners with its heartfelt delivery and stripped-down acoustic arrangement. It’s a shining example of her vocal prowess and her ability to evoke deep emotions through music. Shruti performed the track with legendary A.R. Rahman.

6. It’s Break Up Da

From the Tamil blockbuster Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, It’s Break Up Da is a fun and quirky anthem that became an instant hit. Shruti’s lively vocals brought a unique charm to this track, making it a favorite for anyone looking for a post-breakup pick-me-up.