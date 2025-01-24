Canadian Prog The Wring's new video 'Before I Disappear' explores mortality and legacy

MUMBAI: Releasing their fourth studio album “Nemesis” this past September via Wormholdeath Records, Canadian prog rockers The Wring marked a significant step in their musical journey, showcasing a more cohesive and refined sound that blends their heavy rock roots with progressive and jazz influences. With eight tracks Spanning eight tracks od just over 40 minutes, “Nemesis” adds a new, technical twist to progressive metal.
Today, The Wring is sharing their latest music video "Before I Disappear".
Guitarist and band founder Don Dewulf adds about the track:
"At a certain point in everyone’s life, each of us will start to think about mortality and legacy. I certainly don’t dwell on these things, but I have a son who is now a young adult, and we are very close, so I often think about the overlap of the contexts of our lives. A proper moral compass is the best I can do, and the song is about that. The music has a major feel and is the most ‘pop’ of any Wring song, which I balance out with a very evil-sounding pre-chorus. The solo starts somewhat Skynyrd-esque but, of course, ends on the dark side of the street."
Watch and listen to the video for "Before I Disappear" via its premiere on MetalInsider HERE.
Exploring themes of external and internal conflict, each song on "Nemesis" represents a different facet of our struggles. From the driving intensity of tracks like “Badlands” and “The Sword” to the melodic intricacy of “The Nail” and “Before I Disappear”, the album is a dynamic journey through the band’s musical and lyrical vision. Bassist Reggie Hache’s expanded role on vocals and keyboards brings a new depth to The Wring’s sound, while Dewulf’s guitar work continues to anchor the band’s heavy yet nuanced approach.
Throughout “Nemesis,” the playing is tight, precise, and yet still free-flowing. Each instrument complements the others and often provides a steady hand while the other players move in different directions. It's a metal album, a prog album, a rock album, or even a pseudo-jazz affair.
Recommended for fans of Dream Theater, Opeth, and Porcupine Tree, “Nemesis” is available at the following links:
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3U6DZl0
Bandcamp - https://thewring2.bandcamp.com/album/nemesis
Digital Album - https://orcd.co/nemesispre-save
“The Sword” - Music Video - https://youtu.be/LLkIs2V6BWQ
“The Nail” - Music Video - https://youtu.be/oXZmIOmkU_0
Track Listing:
1. Badlands - 5:13
2. The Nail - 5:29
3. Blur - 4:17
4. The Sword - 5:37
5. Before I Disappear - 4:39
6. Welshrats - 5:18
7. Dark Passenger - 5:20
8. Nemesis - 4:47
Total 40:40
MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more
MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more
MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more
MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more
MUMBAI: Singapore's indie sensation, singer-songwriter and producer Shye, is starting the year off strong with a new single, "Cecilia", released...read more
MUMBAI: Releasing their fourth studio album “Nemesis” this past September via Wormholdeath Records, Canadian prog rockers The Wring marked a...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris James is set to captivate audiences once again with his fifth studio album, 'Superbloom', released on...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer Darshan Raval did officially tie the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia, an accomplished architect...read more
MUMBAI: Inspired by his youthful years of playing Sonic Adventure on his Sega Dreamcast and being wondered but its luring soundtrack, Marko Bojkovic...read more