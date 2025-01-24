Canadian Prog The Wring's new video 'Before I Disappear' explores mortality and legacy

MUMBAI: Releasing their fourth studio album “Nemesis” this past September via Wormholdeath Records, Canadian prog rockers The Wring marked a significant step in their musical journey, showcasing a more cohesive and refined sound that blends their heavy rock roots with progressive and jazz influences. With eight tracks Spanning eight tracks od just over 40 minutes, “Nemesis” adds a new, technical twist to progressive metal.

Today, The Wring is sharing their latest music video "Before I Disappear".

Guitarist and band founder Don Dewulf adds about the track:

"At a certain point in everyone’s life, each of us will start to think about mortality and legacy. I certainly don’t dwell on these things, but I have a son who is now a young adult, and we are very close, so I often think about the overlap of the contexts of our lives. A proper moral compass is the best I can do, and the song is about that. The music has a major feel and is the most ‘pop’ of any Wring song, which I balance out with a very evil-sounding pre-chorus. The solo starts somewhat Skynyrd-esque but, of course, ends on the dark side of the street."

Watch and listen to the video for "Before I Disappear" via its premiere on MetalInsider HERE.

Exploring themes of external and internal conflict, each song on "Nemesis" represents a different facet of our struggles. From the driving intensity of tracks like “Badlands” and “The Sword” to the melodic intricacy of “The Nail” and “Before I Disappear”, the album is a dynamic journey through the band’s musical and lyrical vision. Bassist Reggie Hache’s expanded role on vocals and keyboards brings a new depth to The Wring’s sound, while Dewulf’s guitar work continues to anchor the band’s heavy yet nuanced approach.

Throughout “Nemesis,” the playing is tight, precise, and yet still free-flowing. Each instrument complements the others and often provides a steady hand while the other players move in different directions. It's a metal album, a prog album, a rock album, or even a pseudo-jazz affair.

Recommended for fans of Dream Theater, Opeth, and Porcupine Tree, “Nemesis” is available at the following links:

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3U6DZl0

Bandcamp - https://thewring2.bandcamp.com/album/nemesis

Digital Album - https://orcd.co/nemesispre-save

“The Sword” - Music Video - https://youtu.be/LLkIs2V6BWQ

“The Nail” - Music Video - https://youtu.be/oXZmIOmkU_0

Track Listing:

1. Badlands - 5:13

2. The Nail - 5:29

3. Blur - 4:17

4. The Sword - 5:37

5. Before I Disappear - 4:39

6. Welshrats - 5:18

7. Dark Passenger - 5:20

8. Nemesis - 4:47

Total 40:40