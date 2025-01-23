RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jan 2025 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

The AdClub to host Effie India Awards on Friday 24th January, 2025

MUMBAI: The Advertising Club’s Effie Awards which is easily the most coveted and the biggest Advertising & Marketing show of the country will be held on Friday, 24th of January, 2025 at 6.30 p.m. 
 
Effie Worldwide is leading, inspiring & championing the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness globally. Effie Worldwide stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The Effie network collaborates with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience relevant and first-class insights into effective marketing strategy. Effie is the only award that recognizes what has worked in the marketplace and how advertising has contributed towards building a brand. It is also the only award that is presented to both the Agency as well as the Client.  
 
The Effie continues to bring a profound change in the concept of advertising awards. Awards are no longer just a celebration of the craft of advertising, but a substantial acknowledgement of the agency’s capabilities to build brands through effective campaigns. Effie awards, over the years, have emerged as one of the most coveted awards for the Marcom industry.  
 
The Effie India Awards presentation celebration, since the past 23 years, has become a calendar event for the industry with the gala evening attracting 1200 professionals from the world of Advertising, Marketing, Media, Research, PR and Communication. The India awards have also emerged as the second largest Effie in the world, in terms of participation. 
 
This year The AdClub has received 1152 entries, with as many as 75 Agencies participating. The Ad Club and the Effie Committee also express their sincere gratitude to 486 jury members for their time and support. As many as 254 Marketing Professionals have graced the judging process this year. The Round 2 Judging was held in person at Mumbai, Delhi & Bangalore.
 
The event will be followed by Cocktails & Dinner.
 
Talking about this year’s Effie, Rana Barua, President, The Advertising Club & GROUP CEO, HAVAS INDIA, SOUTH EAST & NORTH ASIA (Japan & South Korea), Havas Group - India said, "The Effie Awards are a celebration of marketing brilliance, where effectiveness meets innovation, and efficiency thrives through collaboration. Effie India stands as a beacon of excellence, recognising campaigns that go beyond expectations, forge new standards, and exemplify the true spirit of partnerships that drive impactful and transformative business success. I look forward to this year's winning campaigns.”
 
Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club & Founder and President, The Horologists said, “Elaborating on the awards, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, EFFIE India said, “It gives me great joy to host the 24th Effie India Awards Gala on the 24th of January. Celebrating the best work of the year with the people who create them is a huge high for all of us at the Effie India committee and The Advertising Club. A big thank you to 486 judges who judged a record-breaking (for a 12 month assessment period) of 1152 entries over three rounds of online and physical judging. In the round 2 judging that was physically held, we introduced jury chair for each session of judging, which was hugely appreciated. I also thank each participating agency and client for the support."
 
Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club & Group CEO, Eros Media World said, “It’s an honour to serve as the co-chairperson for Effie Awards India. This platform celebrates the power of creative thinking and measurable impact, which are the cornerstones of successful marketing. I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to recognise and reward the campaigns that truly drive results and set benchmarks for excellence. I would also like to thank Effie Global for their steadfast support through the jury & award process.
Tags
Effie India Awards Mitrajit Bhattacharya
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Virgin Music India announces distribution deal with celebrated Indian singer and Composer Papon

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more

WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more

Sanjay Ahire appointed Executive Director, Percept Live

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more

top# 5 articles

1
A decade later, dance music mogul Tiësto set to return to India for a three-city tour!

MUMBAI: Get ready for a groundbreaking collision of sound, light, and unparalleled energy! India’s thriving electronic music community is about to...read more

2
Manoj Kumar's Legacy Lives On: Restored patriotic classics shine on Ultra Play OTT this Republic Day

MUMBAI: India became a sovereign republic on January 26, 1950. As we celebrate the 76th Republic Day, Ultra Play OTT proudly brings the timeless...read more

3
Darshan Raval's Wedding Diary: A beautiful blend of love, laughter, and tears

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer Darshan Raval did officially tie the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia, an accomplished architect...read more

4
BRICS Culture Media Forum & ARMS Record Label unite for a melodic revolution: "Asia Africa" set to inspire global harmony

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration, the *BRICS Culture Media Forum, **ARMS Record Label, and **Consta* proudly present *“Asia Africa”, a...read more

5
Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta expresses gratitude on 'Ve Haaniyaan' completing one year and crossing 500 million streams

MUMBAI: Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s soulful hit Ve Haaniyaan, composed by Avvy Sra,DANNY and Sagar, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games