The AdClub to host Effie India Awards on Friday 24th January, 2025

MUMBAI: The Advertising Club’s Effie Awards which is easily the most coveted and the biggest Advertising & Marketing show of the country will be held on Friday, 24th of January, 2025 at 6.30 p.m.

Effie Worldwide is leading, inspiring & championing the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness globally. Effie Worldwide stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The Effie network collaborates with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience relevant and first-class insights into effective marketing strategy. Effie is the only award that recognizes what has worked in the marketplace and how advertising has contributed towards building a brand. It is also the only award that is presented to both the Agency as well as the Client.

The Effie continues to bring a profound change in the concept of advertising awards. Awards are no longer just a celebration of the craft of advertising, but a substantial acknowledgement of the agency’s capabilities to build brands through effective campaigns. Effie awards, over the years, have emerged as one of the most coveted awards for the Marcom industry.

The Effie India Awards presentation celebration, since the past 23 years, has become a calendar event for the industry with the gala evening attracting 1200 professionals from the world of Advertising, Marketing, Media, Research, PR and Communication. The India awards have also emerged as the second largest Effie in the world, in terms of participation.

This year The AdClub has received 1152 entries, with as many as 75 Agencies participating. The Ad Club and the Effie Committee also express their sincere gratitude to 486 jury members for their time and support. As many as 254 Marketing Professionals have graced the judging process this year. The Round 2 Judging was held in person at Mumbai, Delhi & Bangalore.

The event will be followed by Cocktails & Dinner.

Talking about this year’s Effie, Rana Barua, President, The Advertising Club & GROUP CEO, HAVAS INDIA, SOUTH EAST & NORTH ASIA (Japan & South Korea), Havas Group - India said, "The Effie Awards are a celebration of marketing brilliance, where effectiveness meets innovation, and efficiency thrives through collaboration. Effie India stands as a beacon of excellence, recognising campaigns that go beyond expectations, forge new standards, and exemplify the true spirit of partnerships that drive impactful and transformative business success. I look forward to this year's winning campaigns.”

Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club & Founder and President, The Horologists said, “Elaborating on the awards, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, EFFIE India said, “It gives me great joy to host the 24th Effie India Awards Gala on the 24th of January. Celebrating the best work of the year with the people who create them is a huge high for all of us at the Effie India committee and The Advertising Club. A big thank you to 486 judges who judged a record-breaking (for a 12 month assessment period) of 1152 entries over three rounds of online and physical judging. In the round 2 judging that was physically held, we introduced jury chair for each session of judging, which was hugely appreciated. I also thank each participating agency and client for the support."