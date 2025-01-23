RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jan 2025 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Stories that ignite patriotism: Audiobooks, Series, and Films to tune into for this Republic Day

MUMBAI: What if this Republic Day, you could feel the pulse of India's history, not through a classroom lecture, but through the stories of those who lived it? We have handpicked some audiobooks, series, and films that explore patriotism and the nation's journey from struggle to triumph, to honour the day. As we salute our nation's achievements, these stories invite us to reconnect with the very essence of what it means to be Indian, offering a deeper, more personal way to celebrate Republic Day. Here are a few stories that stir a sense of pride and reflection—read on to find out more!

TO LISTEN

Ambedkar’s India

Platform: Audible

It is a thought-provoking collection of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s powerful speeches, shedding light on the deeply entrenched caste system and its harmful impact on India's rich cultural heritage. His iconic address, ‘Annihilation of Caste,’ offers a sharp critique of how caste division undermines social unity, while ‘Bhakti in Politics’ warns against blind loyalty leading to authoritarianism. It is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand India’s complex social fabric.

1947-1957, India: The Birth of A Republic

Platform: Audible

The audiobook takes you on a journey through the first decade of India’s independence, a period that shaped the soul of the nation. From the monumental task of drafting the Constitution to the ideological clashes among leaders, it explores the birth pangs of a young republic finding its footing. With leaders navigating internal challenges and striving for global peace, this story captures the dynamic interplay of democracy, power, and vision. If you’re curious about the building blocks of modern India, this is a must-listen for you!

Sixteen Stormy Days

Platform: Audible

In the annals of India's political history, few moments stand as dramatically as the passage of the First Amendment to the Constitution in 1951. ‘Sixteen Stormy Days’ reveals the stark tension between India's founding principles and the authoritarian impulses of its leaders. The audiobook unravels the intense battle of ideas through this event, fundamentally altering the trajectory of the nation's democratic ideals. Amid fierce opposition, the amendment restricted fundamental freedoms and set the stage for India’s first government to assert its control, even as it curtailed the liberal promises of the Constitution.

The Constitution Of India for Children

Platform: Audible

This audiobook by Subhadra Sen Gupta is an engaging and insightful guide to one of the most important documents in India’s history. With its simplified storytelling approach, it explores the making of the Indian Constitution, shedding light on the key moments, questions, and figures behind its creation. From the language it’s written in to the symbols political parties use, it answers the burning curiosities of many. A must-read for students and anyone wanting to dive deeper into the heart of Indian democracy, it makes the Constitution accessible and easy to digest for all.

TO WATCH

Freedom At Midnight

Platform: Sony LIV

This series brings the tumultuous story of India’s 1947 partition to life, immersing viewers in the pivotal moment in India’s history. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, this series is a gripping portrayal of the political and human complexities of the time. With powerful storytelling, the show delves into the sacrifices, struggles, and moments of hope during one of the most defining periods of India's independence. Streaming on Sony LIV, it is sure to be a compelling watch for anyone interested in understanding India's turbulent period in history.

Fighter

Platform: Netflix

In this high-octane drama, Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh leads the elite team of fighter pilots, including Shamsher Pathania. As Pathania navigates a mission against a terrorist threat, he also battles personal guilt over a past tragedy and finds unexpected love with fellow pilot Meenal Rathore. The stakes escalate when they cross the Line of Control in a daring move, resulting in tragic losses, an inquiry, and a shift in Pathania’s career. Tune in to find out more!

Emergency

Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, it is a gripping political drama that brings to life the turbulent era of the Indian Emergency. Based on the screenplay by Ritesh Shah, the film delves into the chaotic period of the Indian Emergency. Kangana takes on the lead role, portraying the iconic former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The supporting cast includes a talented ensemble including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman. Don’t miss the chance to witness this cinematic take on history—now playing in theatres!

