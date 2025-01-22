ISPL Season 2: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu Nigam, B Praak leads the star-studded line-up of performers at India's Biggest Sports and Music Carnival

MUMBAI: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 is set to transform Mumbai's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium into an unprecedented celebration of sports and music from January 26th to February 15th, 2025. Following a thrilling auction that saw teams invest over 5.54 crores in emerging cricket talent, the tournament promises to be a groundbreaking fusion of tennis-ball cricket and world-class entertainment.

The tournament's structure ensures daily entertainment, with matches featuring teams owned by celebrated figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Suriya, and the power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan. At the same time, artists like Palak Muchhal, Nikhita Gandhi, and Nakash Aziz keep their energy high with their performances. This combination of sport and entertainment creates a festival atmosphere that promises to captivate audiences both in the stadium and at home.

Musical Megastars Every Evening

Opening Weekend Spectacular:

1 January 26: Jacqueline Fernandez kicks off the carnival

2 January 27: Melodious evening with Sonu Nigam

3 January 28: Hip-hop sensation Emiway Bantai

Week One Highlights:

1 January 30: Pop diva Kanika Kapoor

2 January 31: Mika Singh's energetic performance

3 February 1: Twin sensations Sukriti-Prakriti

4 February 2: Rito Riba's mesmerizing act

Mid-Tournament Stars:

1 February 3: Romantic hits with Jubin Nautiyal

2 February 4: Meet Bros' chartbuster night

3 February 5: Soulful evening with Akhil Sachdeva

4 February 6: Palak Muchhal's musical journey

5 February 7: Neeti Mohan's versatile performance

6 February 8: Bhangra king Juggy D

7 February 9: Contemporary beats with Nikhita Gandhi

8 February 10: Special collaboration by Kailash Kher & Sachin-Jigar

Playoff Performances:

1 February 12: Adnan Sami (Qualifier 1)

2 February 13: Nakash Aziz's electric show

3 February 14: Valentine's special with Mithoon Sharma (Qualifier 2)

Grand Finale Extravaganza:

1 February 15: Double impact with B Praak and DJ Chetas

This innovative format, broadcast live on Star Sports 1 (TV) and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar (OTT), represents a new chapter in sports entertainment. With tennis ball cricket's accessibility meeting professional production values, and cricket excitement complemented by performances from India's top musical talents, ISPL Season 2 is set to deliver an unprecedented entertainment experience that celebrates sport and culture.

ISPL Season 2 represents a unique fusion of India's evolving sports-entertainment landscape, offering a perfect blend of competitive cricket and musical performances that promises to set new standards for sports tournaments in the country. With its unique format, star power, and celebration of emerging talent, it's positioned to become India's most engaging sports and entertainment event of 2025.

What: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2

Where: Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, Mumbai

Date: January 26th to February 15th, 2025

Tickets: 199 onwards for General Tickets and from 2,000 onwards for Premium Tickets [Season Tickets starting at 2,499 (General Ticket) and 15,000 (Premium Ticket)]