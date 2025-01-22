RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2025 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

ISPL Season 2: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu Nigam, B Praak leads the star-studded line-up of performers at India's Biggest Sports and Music Carnival

MUMBAI: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 is set to transform Mumbai's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium into an unprecedented celebration of sports and music from January 26th to February 15th, 2025. Following a thrilling auction that saw teams invest over 5.54 crores in emerging cricket talent, the tournament promises to be a groundbreaking fusion of tennis-ball cricket and world-class entertainment.

The tournament's structure ensures daily entertainment, with matches featuring teams owned by celebrated figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Suriya, and the power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan. At the same time, artists like Palak Muchhal, Nikhita Gandhi, and Nakash Aziz keep their energy high with their performances. This combination of sport and entertainment creates a festival atmosphere that promises to captivate audiences both in the stadium and at home.

Musical Megastars Every Evening

   Opening Weekend Spectacular:

1   January 26: Jacqueline Fernandez kicks off the carnival

2   January 27: Melodious evening with Sonu Nigam

3   January 28: Hip-hop sensation Emiway Bantai

     Week One Highlights:

1   January 30: Pop diva Kanika Kapoor

2   January 31: Mika Singh's energetic performance

3   February 1: Twin sensations Sukriti-Prakriti

4   February 2: Rito Riba's mesmerizing act

     Mid-Tournament Stars:

1   February 3: Romantic hits with Jubin Nautiyal

2   February 4: Meet Bros' chartbuster night

3   February 5: Soulful evening with Akhil Sachdeva

4   February 6: Palak Muchhal's musical journey

5   February 7: Neeti Mohan's versatile performance

6   February 8: Bhangra king Juggy D

7   February 9: Contemporary beats with Nikhita Gandhi

8   February 10: Special collaboration by Kailash Kher & Sachin-Jigar

     Playoff Performances:

1   February 12: Adnan Sami (Qualifier 1)

2   February 13: Nakash Aziz's electric show

3   February 14: Valentine's special with Mithoon Sharma (Qualifier 2)

     Grand Finale Extravaganza:

1   February 15: Double impact with B Praak and DJ Chetas

This innovative format, broadcast live on Star Sports 1 (TV) and streamed on  Disney+ Hotstar (OTT), represents a new chapter in sports entertainment. With tennis ball cricket's accessibility meeting professional production values, and cricket excitement complemented by performances from India's top musical talents, ISPL Season 2 is set to deliver an unprecedented entertainment experience that celebrates sport and culture.

ISPL Season 2 represents a unique fusion of India's evolving sports-entertainment landscape, offering a perfect blend of competitive cricket and musical performances that promises to set new standards for sports tournaments in the country. With its unique format, star power, and celebration of emerging talent, it's positioned to become India's most engaging sports and entertainment event of 2025.

What: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2

Where: Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, Mumbai

Date: January 26th to February 15th, 2025

Tickets: 199 onwards for General Tickets and from 2,000 onwards for Premium Tickets [Season Tickets starting at 2,499 (General Ticket) and 15,000 (Premium Ticket)]

 

Tags
Indian Street Premier League Jacqueline Fernandez Sonu Nigam music Songs
Related news
 | 22 Jan 2025

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta expresses gratitude on 'Ve Haaniyaan' completing one year and crossing 500 million streams

MUMBAI: Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s soulful hit Ve Haaniyaan, composed by Avvy Sra,DANNY and Sagar, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing one year since its release in 2024.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2025

Melodious collaboration on Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar's Hindi ghazals by Dushyant Pratap Singh and Sugandha Date

MUMBAI: Renowned author, literary figure, and former judge Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar, celebrated for his evocative Hindi ghazals, has added another feather to his cap.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2025

B Praak and Jaani launch Kripa Records with Shreya Ghoshal singing the first bhajan

MUMBAI: B Praak and Jaani, the celebrated duo behind countless musical chartbusters, have launched Kripa Records, a devotional music label dedicated to celebrating Indian spirituality and culture.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2025

NSD's Flagship Festival Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 to feature many firsts

MUMBAI: The National School of Drama (NSD) will organise its flagship Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), International Theatre Festival of India (completion of 25 years).

read more
 | 22 Jan 2025

Manoj Kumar's Legacy Lives On: Restored patriotic classics shine on Ultra Play OTT this Republic Day

MUMBAI: India became a sovereign republic on January 26, 1950. As we celebrate the 76th Republic Day, Ultra Play OTT proudly brings the timeless legacy of Manoj Kumar, the quintessential “Bharat Kumar,” to life with a collection of restored patriotic classics.

read more

RnM Biz

WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more

Sanjay Ahire appointed Executive Director, Percept Live

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more

A New Year Resolution for Change Makers

MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta expresses gratitude on 'Ve Haaniyaan' completing one year and crossing 500 million streams

MUMBAI: Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s soulful hit Ve Haaniyaan, composed by Avvy Sra,DANNY and Sagar, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing...read more

2
Melodious collaboration on Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar's Hindi ghazals by Dushyant Pratap Singh and Sugandha Date

MUMBAI: Renowned author, literary figure, and former judge Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar, celebrated for his evocative Hindi ghazals, has added another...read more

3
Darshan Raval's Wedding Diary: A beautiful blend of love, laughter, and tears

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer Darshan Raval did officially tie the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia, an accomplished architect...read more

4
ISPL Season 2: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu Nigam, B Praak leads the star-studded line-up of performers at India's Biggest Sports and Music Carnival

MUMBAI: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 is set to transform Mumbai's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium into an unprecedented celebration of...read more

5
NSD's Flagship Festival Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 to feature many firsts

MUMBAI: The National School of Drama (NSD) will organise its flagship Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), International Theatre Festival of India (...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games