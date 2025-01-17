Screaming Bones pushes boundaries with Prog and Psych Rock fusion in new release 'Fever Jazz'

MUMBAI: Screaming Bones, the brainchild of solo artist Mike Ludwig, has unveiled the music video for “Fever Jazz,” a mesmerizing ten-minute track from the new album Rocks. This ambitious video matches the chaotic brilliance of the song with an equally mind-bending visual narrative.
“The mind is a beautiful thing to waste,” says Ludwig, reflecting on the creative journey behind the video. Though not initially the guiding philosophy, it captures the essence of both the track and its visual counterpart. “Fever Jazz” was born after months of exploration, experimentation, and at least a dozen discarded versions. The final take was captured in a single session, timed perfectly to the song’s “birth date,” a philosophy Ludwig credits for preserving its raw, unfiltered power.
The video, a labor of love spanning another three months, defies conventional storytelling. Using AI-generated visuals from Midjourney, Ludwig found his muse in the haunting image of an android head, a blank slate ready to be obliterated over and over again. Viewers watch as the android’s brain is “fired into space, hammered, flooded, shot, eaten, turned into an octopus, and many other things,” mirroring the chaotic energy of the song itself.
“Fever Jazz” is the explosive finale of Rocks, Screaming Bones’ latest album. Crafted in Ludwig’s home studio near Darmstadt, the album blends psychedelic rock, experimental jazz, and hypnotic basslines into a sonic journey of exploration and emotion. From the melancholic introspection of “Fragile...Strong” to the unrelenting energy of “Fever Jazz,” Rocks is a testament to Ludwig’s innovative artistry.
About Screaming Bones
Screaming Bones is the solo project of Mike Ludwig, a musician based near Darmstadt, Germany. Combining classic psychedelic influences with modern experimentation, Ludwig creates immersive soundscapes that push the boundaries of traditional music.
"Rocks": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/3enmPlnNynhCllzRkK8xzg
