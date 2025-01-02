Stoner Rock Band Ladymen release heavy new album 'Los Desiertos del Futuro'

MUMBAI: After a decade away from the studio, returns with their long- awaited second album: "Los Desiertos del Futuro". Composed of six songs, the number six symbolizes balance, awareness, and the ambivalence between fire and water, reflecting the deep, spiritual themes of this work. Listen here:
The journey begins with the rebirth of "Fénix" and travels through various landscapes, ranging from the frenzy and aggression of "Sanguinario" to the calm and harmony of "Los Desiertos del Futuro", the title track of this album. "Innecesariamente Necesario", "Traicionado (a Fuego Lento)", and "De Tierra y de Sal" complete this work, which internalizes existential conflicts and contrasts them with the power of redemption and resilience, while blending hard rock with punk, stoner, blues, and a heavy dose of psychedelia.
The production was handled by the band with the collaboration of Diego Guerra a.k.a. "Eddie Warboy". The drums were recorded at URVN Studio by Rubén Sánchez. Post-production was done by Erik Monsonoís from Dark House Studio. They also featured the collaboration of Saverio Giandusa (Difuntos, Serbia) on keyboards and synthesizers. Artwork and ilustration by Samuel Macias “Serpiedad”.
"Los Desiertos del Futuro": https://ladymen.bandcamp.com/album/los-desiertos-del-futuro
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more
MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more
He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more
MUMBAI: In a year brimming with cinematic triumphs, one documentary has managed to strike a unique chord with audiences worldwide. YoYo Honey Singh...read more
MUMBAI: GRAMMY-Award winning superstar Lil Baby (Quality Control Music/Motown) has released his highly-anticipated album, WHAM, today. The multi-...read more
MUMBAI: Following the soulful hit "Rooh," Arslan Nizami is back with another masterpiece from his album Riqqat. Titled "Masa Rosh," this playful...read more
MUMBAI: When is that film coming to cinemas? When is that show hitting OTT? And how can I catch that audio series? For every die-hard entertainment...read more
MUMBAI: The music scene of 2025 is vibrant and diverse, showcasing a blend of emotions and styles that resonate with listeners across the globe....read more