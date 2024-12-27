RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Dec 2024 13:21 |  By RnMTeam

'Jammu's 'Heartbeat' RJ Simran Singh passes away at 25

MUMBAI: Simran Singh, a 25-year-old Instagram influencer and radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment on Thursday. With nearly seven lakh followers on Instagram, Simran was a popular figure, affectionately known as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans.

Her last Instagram post was on December 13, and a friend who was staying with her discovered her body and alerted the police. The police suspect that Simran's death was a case of suicide, although no suicide note was found.

Simran's family revealed that she had been facing personal issues, which might have led to her tragic decision. The police have handed over her body to the family, and no case has been registered yet.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their condolences, praising Simran's "voice and charm" that reflected the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags
RJ Simran Jammu and Kashmir Instagram Gurugram
Related news
 | 06 May 2024

Soumita Saha and Greg Sauzet commemorate Tagore's birth anniversary with Indo - French collaboration

MUMBAI: Tagore's birth anniversary, a festive occasion in Bengal, is celebrated nationwide with reverence. In Bengal, it's akin to a sacred day, marked by cultural events and performances.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2024

Cardi B teases new album era with Instagram stories snippet

MUMBAI: Cardi B hints at the dawn of a new album era, much to the delight of her fans!

read more
 | 16 Feb 2024

Kanye West sparks controversy with all-caps Instagram post targeting Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has ignited controversy with a lengthy all-caps Instagram post aimed at singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. In his post, West asserts that he has contributed more positively than negatively to Swift's career, contrary to recent reports.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

Kanye West's Instagram Reels amass 8M views in just one hour

MUMBAI: Kanye West, aged 46, unveiled the latest trailer for his upcoming single "Talking/Once Again."  He also celebrated a milestone on Twitter, announcing that his Instagram reels had surpassed 8 millio

read more
 | 05 Feb 2024

Justin Beiber performs after two years; video goes viral

MUMBAI: A video circulating of Justin Bieber performing after two years at a concert is going viral on social media. Fans were surprised to witness the megastar perform at the Toronto show for NHL All-Star Weekend.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tips Music & Kumar Taurani present a musical masterpiece: From your humsafar feat. Mrinal Dutt and Elli AvrRam

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in the enchanting symphony of love as Tips Music and the visionary Kumar Taurani unveil their latest offering, "From Your...read more

2
From 'Naina', 'Jugnu' to 'Millionaire' top seven tracks that the audience is grooving to in 2024

MUMBAI: As we approach the end of 2024, filled with joy and cherished memories, what better way to welcome 2025 than with a vibe check featuring the...read more

3
From Diljit Dosanjh to Paresh Pahuja, here are the top six actors who are also incredible singers!

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is brimming with multi-talented stars who effortlessly straddle the worlds of acting and singing. Here’s a look...read more

4
Purbayan Chatterjee’s sitar breathes soul into Bandish Bandits Season 2 Song 'Garaj Garaj Rocks'

MUMBAI: Renowned Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee, a torchbearer of Indian classical music, has brought the magic of the sitar to life in the...read more

5
GMINXR: The visionary man behind run-up records and global hits 'Brown Munde', 'Insane' to headline Zomaland in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness an unforgettable spectacle this February 15 & 16th at Zomaland, as GMINXR, the visionary music producer behind Run-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games