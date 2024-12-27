'Jammu's 'Heartbeat' RJ Simran Singh passes away at 25

MUMBAI: Simran Singh, a 25-year-old Instagram influencer and radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment on Thursday. With nearly seven lakh followers on Instagram, Simran was a popular figure, affectionately known as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans.

Her last Instagram post was on December 13, and a friend who was staying with her discovered her body and alerted the police. The police suspect that Simran's death was a case of suicide, although no suicide note was found.

Simran's family revealed that she had been facing personal issues, which might have led to her tragic decision. The police have handed over her body to the family, and no case has been registered yet.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their condolences, praising Simran's "voice and charm" that reflected the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir.