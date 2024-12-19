RadioandMusic
News |  19 Dec 2024 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Kate Nash talks 'Butts For Tour Buses' OnlyFans campaign & the music industry Crisis w/ Rolling Stone

MUMBAI: Multi-talented artist Kate Nash has always charted her own path and used her voice to lift up fans and draw attention to important issues. Eager to connect with her fans directly, she recently toured the US for the first time in 6 years and just wrapped an EU/UK leg of dates. This jarring experience activated her to speak up about the crises artists are experiencing across the music industry and take action in seeking out solutions.

For the majority of artists, making music is financially unsustainable. In response, Kate has launched a “Butts For Tour Buses” OnlyFans campaign after tour costs proved otherwise insurmountable. This move both bolstered her feminist stance on bodily agency and afforded her the ability to tour and pay staff fair wages. With the support of Save Our Scenes who provided a fire truck to follow with a poster of her bum on it, Kate also led a protest the afternoon of her sold out London show on November 28 with stops outside of Live Nation, Spotify & the House of Commons. In a statement, Nash said of the protest: “The cost of presenting live music has gone up by 30.3% over the past 2 years. There were 125 venues that closed last year in the UK. And, the value of recorded music is extremely low. You’re paid 0.003 of a penny per stream.”

Recently becoming a US Citizen, Kate Nash spoke about the global state of the industry and more in an exclusive conversation with Rolling Stone, out today.

(Kate Nash protesting in London on Nov 28, 2024)

(Kate Nash protesting in London on Nov 28, 2024)

Kate Nash released her acclaimed new album 9 Sad Symphonies with legendary label Kill Rock Stars marking her valiant return with acclaim spanning NPR, PEOPLE, The Needle Drop, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, BrooklynVegan and more. From starring in HBO's hit wrestling drama, GLOW to co-creating the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical, Only Gold, with Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler to her 2007 debut breakthrough album Made of Bricks, which featuring the hit single “Foundations,” Kate is an unstoppable force. 9 Sad Symphonies is a testament to the resilience, creativity, unyielding passion and evergreen charm of Kate Nash.

Tags
Kate Nash music Songs
