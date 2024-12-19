India welcomes special holiday-themed Candlelight Concerts

MUMBAI: Live Your City, Candlelight Concert Series is set to transform Christmas with thousands of candles, bringing special holiday-themed shows to New Delhi and Mumbai. The unique musical programming features classics like 'Silent Night,' 'Jingle Bells,' and other beloved Christmas carols, promising an unforgettable evening for all to enjoy with their loved ones. On December 24th, they have two spectacular performances at Le Meridien in New Delhi and The Royal Opera House in Mumbai, with thousands of candles creating an intimate, mesmerizing backdrop for an extraordinary holiday musical journey.

Additionally, an exclusive holiday gift card has been launched, allowing anyone to share this extraordinary experience with their loved ones. The gift card is redeemable across all Candlelight events in India, offering a perfect festive present for those seeking a unique and memorable musical experience.

The series by Live Your City a division of Fever Labs Inc., aimed at democratizing access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles. Whether you're a classical music enthusiast or a festive music lover, these concerts promise an unforgettable encounter that will become the highlight of your holiday season.

Discover the Holiday programming in New Delhi and Mumbai below:

Upcoming Programming

Candlelight: Christmas Soundtracks

Venue: Le Meridien

Dates and Times: Dec 24th (Time- 18:00 and 20:15)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed!

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,499 onwards

Candlelight: Christmas at The Royal Opera House

Venue: The Royal Opera House

Dates and Times: Dec 24th (Time- 18:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed!

Value: 1 Ticket - from 899 onwards