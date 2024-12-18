RadioandMusic
News |  18 Dec 2024 14:17

Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam’s historic UAE performance: First and last together

MUMBAI: The iconic veteran singer Asha Bhosle and the maestro of melody, Sonu Nigam, are uniting for their first and final live performance at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 29, 2024. This extraordinary live concert will bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025, celebrating decades of timeless music and unforgettable memories. A once-in-a-lifetime collaboration for UAE music enthusiasts, the event promises an unforgettable night.

Organized by Asia’s leading live entertainment company PME Entertainment and presented by BNW Developments & Burj Mayfair Real Estate this high-profile international concert is set to captivate
the Indian diaspora and Bollywood music lovers in the UAE.

The living legend Asha Bhosle, renowned for her timeless and classic songs that have become an integral part of cult films and the Indian film industry, is set to make a rare appearance in Dubai. Alongside her is the melody king, Sonu Nigam, who has reigned Bollywood music for three decades, together they will mesmerize millions of fans worldwide with their unforgettable hits. Audiences can look forward to nostalgic and powerful renditions of some of their most iconic numbers, including Le Gayi, Radha Kaise Na Jale, Kajra Mohabbat Wala, Bole Chudiya, No Entry, and many more. Adding to the star-studded concert, the incredibly talented Zanai Bhosle, the next generation of the Bhosle legacy, will add a youthful and vibrant energy to the evening.

When asked about the live concert, the legendary Asha ji, whose contributions to Indian cinema and music have made waves, shared, “Sharing the stage with Sonu will be a wonderful experience and will create new memories in Dubai, likely for the first and last time. We hope to leave a lasting legacy for our audiences in the UAE. Coming from a world-class musical family, singing came naturally to me as music was so deeply ingrained in our lives. Now, I’m at a stage where I want the next generation to carry forward this art and continue entertaining audiences. Music flows through my veins, and performing on stage gives my life purpose. I hope we can bring that warmth and euphoria to the UAE audience through our performance.”

Speaking about collaborating with Asha ji, the renowned and versatile singer Sonu Nigam shared, “It is truly an honor to perform alongside a legend like Asha ji, who has changed the music culture of our country. I am not just excited to share the stage with her—I am thrilled to witness the magic we’ll create for the UAE audience. This performance will be nothing short of extraordinary for me. The idea behind this concert is to create new memories while celebrating the Old ones. The UAE has always been incredible, showering me with love every time I’ve performed here. I promise this evening will be an unforgettable experience, one of the most memorable nights of your life.”

The New Year is a time when everyone comes together to celebrate the holiday season with an array of live performances, and this year, saying goodbye to 2024 promises to be unforgettable. The tickets for the concert are available at Coca-cola-arena and PlatinumList. This concert is to celebrate brilliant music and make new memories and will definitely be a great way to connect with music lovers across the world.

Asha Bhosle Sonu Nigam UAE performance music Songs
