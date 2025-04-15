RadioandMusic
News |  15 Apr 2025 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

"This is our love letter to music without borders," says Aoora who brings the heat to Tamil Nadu with 'Tamil Kgethu' alongside DharanKumar

MUMBAI: K-pop’s Desi Darling is back — and this time, he’s bringing Tamil swag like never before! Global K-sensation AOORA is turning up the heat with “TAMIL KGETHU,” a high-voltage Tamil-Kpop fusion that’s rewriting the rules of the music game!

In a first-ever cultural crossover, Aoora joins forces with Tamil music maestro DharanKumar to create a sonic explosion that’s part kuthu, part K-pop, and 100% iconic. Released under Meera Music, this is a full-blown Kollywood K-pop takeover!

AOORA, known for his love for Indian culture and massive global fanbase, dives into Tamil beats like a natural. Draped in swag, style, and soul, Aoora not only stars in the music video but also drops some slick Korean bars—paired perfectly with Dharan’s addictive desi grooves.

"Tamil Kgethu is a cultural celebration. As someone who’s always admired the depth and vibe of Indian culture, especially Tamil energy, this project feels personal. Blending K-pop with Tamil beats was electric, and working with Dharan Kumar made the fusion seamless and soulful. I hope the world feels the joy and fire we poured into this — this is our love letter to music without borders” says Aoora

DharanKumar adds ”Music has no boundaries, and Tamil Kgethu is proof of that. Collaborating with Aoora, who brings so much passion and respect for our culture, was inspiring. This track is a bold step — merging the soul of Tamil music with the global vibe of K-pop. It’s fresh, fearless, and full of heart. I’m excited for the world to feel this sound — because this is just the beginning of a new musical movement.”

