News |  03 Dec 2024 12:55 |  By RnMTeam

grentperez brings holiday cheer with festive collection 'Christmas'

MUMBAI: It wouldn't be Christmas without grentperez! The Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter has gifted fans with a delightful holiday collection, 'Christmas (live from a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles)', featuring heartfelt live renditions, beloved classics, and studio favourites that capture the warmth and magic of the season. Released via Fast Friends and AWAL Recordings, this festive offering is a must-have soundtrack for the holidays. Accompanying the release are two full performance videos, bringing fans closer to the intimate and joyful spirit of these songs. Fans can stream the festive collection HERE and watch the performances HERE.

This special series includes two new live performances of grentperez's original holiday hits, "Christmas Starts Tonight" and "When Christmas Comes Again", alongside the original studio versions of both songs, as well as his soulful covers of timeless classics, "Please Come Home For Christmas" and "I'll Be Home For Christmas".

