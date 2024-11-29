Victoria announces new single 'Ratata' out now

MUMBAI: Victoria is back to set the dance floor ablaze with her latest single, ‘Ratata’, a scorching fusion of Latin energy and high-octane techno.

Following the roaring success of her solo debut single ‘Get Up Bitch! (Shake Ya Ass)’ with Anitta, which earned support from heavyweights like VTSS, Victoria raises the stakes with a new track that’s pure audial adrenaline. Playing the single exclusively for fans in Sao Paulo, Victoria gave audiences an intimate ride in a vintage car around the city whilst spinning the track for a unique first play, with the buzz intensifying further as a secret pop-up performance in the city, closed out proceedings, where Victoria’s raw energy spun the crowd into a state of ecstasy. Now, with its official release, ‘Ratata'is set to take over, blending thunderous kick drums with jagged, syncopated percussion, the track drives forward with a relentless energy. As the rhythms pulls listeners into a whirlwind sound, laced with stand-out, anthemic Latin vocal hooks, it weaves a visceral narrative that feels both tight in production and anthemic.

Speaking on the new release, Victoria said: “I’m really inspired by all the stuff going on in South America right now! I love the crossover between baile and techno, and I had so much fun experimenting with that in ‘Ratata’, mixing 4x4 techno kicks with the percussive elements of Rio’s baile funk and Portuguese vocals. I have been playing it in all my live sets and it has been going off every time, so i really wanted to release it and share it with everyone!”

‘Ratata’ is available on all major platforms and prepare to turn up the volume and let Victoria’s electrifying anthem take you to the dancefloor.