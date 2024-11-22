RadioandMusic
News |  22 Nov 2024 17:11 |  By RnMTeam

"I would love to be part of the show in any format, on any chair, floor pe baithalo", says Badshah about coming back on the sets of MTV Hustle 4 as guest judge!

MUMBAI: "I feel amazing, I would love to be part of the show in any format, on any chair, floor pe baithalo. Because I know how the vibe is on the floor, and I am here to soak it all in ," says Badshah, brimming with excitement about his return to MTV Hustle as a special guest in the upcoming episode. The rap king is all set to bring his signature swag and energy to the stage, guaranteeing a vibe check that’s about to go down in the history of MTV Hustle.

With every passing week, MTV Hustle 4 Hip Hop Don’t Stop keeps turning up the heat with banger talent, trending tracks and fan-favourite appearances. The contestants are soaring high, making their mark in the desi hip-hop scene. This week is about to hit differently because the OG Rap Supremo, Badshah, is making his epic return to the stage. And to make it truly legendary, it marks the first-ever on-stage reunion of the iconic trio: Badshah, Raftaar, and Ikka. This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment you don’t want to miss!

Badshah spills the tea on his bond with Raftaar and Ikka as fans gear up to witness the iconic trio together. Talking about their dynamic, he says, “Woh toh aapko show pe dekhke hi pata chalegi. It’s madness, something you cannot describe, hawa toh sirf lagti hai chhoo nahi sakte aap usko.”

When asked about his thoughts on Season 4, Badshah couldn’t hold back his praise, “I think this season is brilliant. With four seasons, you know what to do and what not to do. It’s a perfect mix of the rights and the wrongs, with some necessary wrongs to keep things spicy. My favorite, if I have to choose at gunpoint, will have to be Naam Sujal, and my favorite squad has to be Dino Warriors.”

In the upcoming episode expect nothing less than a fiery spectacle with Badshah joining the stage with our judges Raftaar and Ikka making an unforgettable episode.

Catch Badshah bringing the fire to MTV Hustle 4 Hip-hop Don’t Stop, every Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 pm on MTV and JioCinema!

