Real, Relatable and Full of Fun: ‘Backbenchers’ is Here to Steal the Show

MUMBAI: Artiste First is thrilled to announce the launch of Backbenchers, a vibrant and relatable album created by the talented duo Akshayraje Shinde and Bibhuti Gogoi. Releasing on 23rd November 2024, this album celebrates the quirky, carefree spirit of embracing life as it comes, with all its ups, downs, and in-betweens. Backbenchers is more than just music—it’s a journey through life’s everyday moments, told with humor, heart, and a refreshing sense of honesty.

The album features three unique tracks—Screen, Kaccha, and Take It Easy—each with its own story and personality, yet all connected by the theme of finding joy and meaning in life’s imperfections.

Screen explores the ups and downs of heartbreak in a way that’s both touching and funny, showing how we all stumble through the process of moving on. Kaccha is a high-energy, rock-inspired track about those small, annoying problems we all face, like getting caught in the rain or overthinking everything. And Take It Easy is the perfect anthem for staying cool and calm as we deal with life’s twists and turns—it’s all about laughing it off and moving forward.

Reflecting on the album, Akshayraje Shinde shared, Backbenchers is a feeling which unites a community!! It’s not about school days, it’s about attitude towards life!! More casual, more fun!! Take it easy is the mantra which unites backbenchers !! Backbenchers is a collection of fun stories in song format :) This album is the celebration of this feeling called “Backbenchers”

Bibhuti Gogoi added, This album "Backbenchers" is really special for me... as all of the songs of this album portrays the stories of those mischievous guys whose life is always flooded with tensions and worries yet he is full of life...Backbenchers is an album which portrays those untold stories of most of us...Its a very unique concept...and I hope everyone is fond of such amazing concepts. People are gonna love it..

Rohit Sobti, Curator at Artiste First, expressed his pride in the project, saying, “This is coming from very very talented Akshaye Raje Shinde who lived these moments in his college and seamless collaboration with Bibuti Da who knows magic in music”. He had a unique quality of playing the song on a bench and creating a fun, cool , relatable and unique vibe with them. This album is a celebration of life being a comedy. It’s music that resonates with people across all walks of life, and we’re excited to bring it to the world.”

Backbenchers is more than an album—it’s a shared vibe, a collection of stories that remind us all to embrace life with a little humor and a lot of heart. Whether you’ve faced heartbreak, battled through daily frustrations, or simply tried to keep your head above water, these songs are for you.

Releasing on 23rd November 2024, Backbenchers invites listeners to laugh, reflect, and celebrate the beauty of imperfection. Get ready to join the Backbenchers movement and discover the music that will make you smile, nod, and say, “This is so me.”