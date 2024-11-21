Naniwa Danshi announces new music for worldwide download and streaming services!

MUMBAI: Naniwa Danshi kicks off their ASIA TOUR 2024+2025 '+Alpha' with a digital double A-side single “Arigato Kokorokara (Thank you from my heart)” / “Yuki 100%,” available to download and stream worldwide Friday, November 22nd!
As a surprise release-day bonus, the septet will also be dropping both their debut album ‘1st Love’ (2022) and second album ‘POPMALL’ (2023) for the first time ever on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and more!
Click here for local platform options: https://naniwadanshi.lnk.to/artistroom
Streaming begins at 00:00 JST on Friday, November 22nd. Some territories may be slightly delayed due to time zone differences.
