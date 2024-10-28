RadioandMusic
News |  28 Oct 2024 13:03 |  By RnMTeam

Chris James shares introspective new single, 'Scary'

MUMBAI: Multi-talented singer-songwriter Chris James has just released the sixth single "Scary", from his forthcoming album set for release early next year. The track was co-written and co-produced with Adam Argyle, a renowned songwriter and producer known for his work on James Arthur, Ella Eyre, and James Newman.

"Scary" is a reflection on the swift passage of time, exploring the emotions and realisations that come with this universal experience. In classic Chris James style, the song combines introspective lyrics with a captivating melody, creating a track that is both thought-provoking and musically engaging. When asked about the meaning behind the song,

"'Scary' is about how quickly time flies by," Chris shares of the track. "Scary" releases as Chris James continues to build on the momentum from his successful 18-stop tour through Asia and Europe, where he sold over 10,000 tickets. Chris James has grown a massive fanbase across Asia, with the majority of Asian cities dominating his Top 10 Streaming markets worldwide including Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.

Fans are encouraged to stay connected with Chris James on social media for updates on new music, tour dates, and more.

About Chris James
With over 100 million streams to his name, Berlin-based, German-American artist Chris James continues to impact the music scene profoundly, following his collaboration on the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Life Goes On" by BTS. Over the past three years, he has independently released 25 singles, 1 EP, and 4 albums, garnering an audience of over 1.2 million unique listeners and achieving more than 100 million plays on Spotify.

Chris's global appeal skyrocketed in 2020 with his breakout hit “Not Angry”, which currently boasts over 5 billion impressions on Douyin. His influence in the music world was further recognized when he received an award from KKBOX as one of the Top 100 Western Artists of the year. In addition to his solo career, Chris is a prolific songwriter with notable achievements, including co-writing several global hits including “Life Goes On” by BTS, “Like Crazy” by Jimin, and "Devil By The Window" by TOMORROW x TOGETHER. Two of these songs achieved #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and are RIAA-certified Platinum, while another topped the Billboard Global 200.

Most recently, some of K-pop's biggest stars ATEEZ's Yeosang covered Chris James' previous single "Don't Forget About Me", while EXO's CHEN recommended "If Tomorrow It's All Over". BTS' Jimin also announced his new album which features the song "Slow Dancing (feat. Sofia Carson)", a highly-anticipated release co-written by Chris James.

