European Cinema Takes Center Stage! 29th Edition of European Union Film Festival unveils masterfully curated Lineup of Global Award-Winning European Films

MUMBAI: The European Union Film Festival (EUFF), an annual celebration of European cinema, the Indo-Europe partnership, and a shared passion for art and culture, returns with its 29th edition. This year, the festival will travel across three cities - New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The festival promises a captivating cinematic journey through 26 award-winning films in 31 languages, offering a window into European society, culture, and people.

Organized by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, the festival will kick off in New Delhi, running from 7th -16th November. The New Delhi leg will be hosted across three iconic venues: India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan.

The festival will feature films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine. This thoughtfully curated selection of films includes some of the most talked-about European movies that have earned recognition at prestigious international film festivals. Highlights include La Chimera, Baan, Jim's Story, Afire, What a Feeling, Animal, An Irish Goodbye, Restore Point, The Man Without Guilt, The Teacher Who Promised The Sea, and many more.

Showcasing the crème de la crème of contemporary European cinema, the festival marks the India premiere of several European films, including, What A Feeling, Because I Love Bad Weather, Stairway To Heaven, Death is a Problem for the Living, Jim’s Story, Without Air, Black Velvet, The Last Ashes, Blood on the Crown, Baan, Horia and The Man Without Guilt. Fostering Indo-European dialogue, the festival will welcome an array of talent from across Europe. Yile Yara Vianello, lead actress in "La Chimera" (Italy), Tomas Vengris, director of "Five & A Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius" (Lithuania), and Pedja Miletic, producer of "Blood on the Crown" (Malta) will be traveling to New Delhi, India to participate in the festival.

Cinema transcends borders and unites people, sparking empathy, and transforming our understanding of the world. EUFF 2024 celebrates this power of cinema, showcasing a diverse range of European films that resonate universally. Inviting everyone to embark on a cinematic journey through Europe, Hervé Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, said, "Europe and India are bound by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling, and the EU Film Festival is a vibrant celebration of this unity. This year ‘s #EUFF2024 proposes to Indian public a top selection of award-winning European films from renowned international festivals, offering a unique #WindowtoEurope through the cinematic lens. I invite you to EUFF 2024; feel free to walk into any screening, sit in the cinema dark room and embark on a luminous cultural journey of entertainment and reflection with a European touch."

Veronica Flora and Valerio Caruso, curators for EUFF 2024, added, “This year’s curation delves into the turmoil of the human soul and the often unfathomable complexity of daily life and seeks vital pathways toward peace, brotherhood, and solidarity in an increasingly uncertain future. The 29th edition of EUFF India promises to take audiences on a cinematic journey, surprising them with new experiences by presenting a rich array of genres and languages. It explores the unexpected landscapes of the imagination, revealing the ghosts of the present, while celebrating humankind’s resilience and its relentless pursuit of love and collective fulfilment.”

One of the most anticipated and loved film festivals, EUFF 2024 promises an eclectic mix of cinema, with each film offering a fresh perspective, an idea, and unique insights into people and cultures that resonate universally. Get ready for captivating storytelling, riveting performances, and stunning visuals that deliver a truly visceral experience.

All films at EUFF 2024 will have English subtitles and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Please note that some of the films are rated 18+, so we recommend checking the ratings before planning your visit.