Against All Odds: Dr. Yogesh Lakhani's Purpose-Driven Journey from Adversity to Achievement

Born on September 25, 1963, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, is celebrating his 62nd birthday. His life journey is nothing short of inspiring—rising from tough beginnings to build a successful business empire. The name "Yogesh" means "Lord of Yoga," and fittingly, he has mastered the art of transforming challenges into opportunities.

Born into a financially struggling family, where even hospital bills were hard to pay, Dr. Lakhani’s childhood was spent in a small, cramped space. Despite these hardships, he showed remarkable resilience. From a young age, he worked to help support his family, selling newspapers and firecrackers while nurturing his love for movies.

The Start of a Billboard Empire:

After completing his S.S.C., Dr. Yogesh Lakhani ventured into the world of advertising by selling promotional films in theaters. This marked his entry into the advertising industry, and his first breakthrough came when he began setting up billboards at train stations. Although financial struggles forced him to leave studies, Dr. Lakhani’s determination saw him through. His hard work and dedication paid off, turning a modest start into a thriving business. His first billboard at Malad railway station was a momentous occasion. With persistence and vision, he expanded to other stations, gaining experience and clients along the way. His big break came when Manikchand signed him for the Filmfare Awards, and from there, his business took off. He built a reputation for honesty, hard work, and exceptional client service, which earned him numerous projects from the film industry, corporate clients, and beyond.

Bright Outdoor: A Vision with a Mission

Under Dr. Lakhani's visionary leadership, Bright Outdoor Media became the first outdoor advertising company listed on the BSE in March 2023. His focus goes beyond profits, aiming to create jobs and drive positive change. Inspired by the cutting-edge digital LEDs of Times Square, New York, Burj Khalifa at UAE and London, Dr. Lakhani dreams of bringing the same international standards to India. With innovations like solar-powered billboards and LED signboards, he has modernized outdoor advertising. Today, Bright manages over 30 of Mumbai's 70 prime digital LED billboards, with plans for further expansion, creating numerous job opportunities.

Service to Society

Social service runs deep in Dr. Lakhani’s veins. From feeding the poor weekly to providing books for underprivileged students, he is committed to giving back. He has also opened a free dialysis center for the needy and supports blood donation drives. This year, instead of the annual Bright Award Night, he has chosen to focus on supporting the blind, specially-abled, orphanages, and old-age homes.

Going Green:

After listing on the stock market, Dr. Lakhani’s company has made a new beginning by installing more than 30 digital LED hoardings in Mumbai. Their hoardings have also set the wheels in motion to go solar-powered, improving the environment by partnering with Zest Outdoor, which has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for its work in solar power.

Family First:

Dr. Lakhani is equally devoted to his family. Despite his busy schedule, he always makes time for his wife, Jagruti, and son, Anugrah. Whether it’s taking them on domestic or international trips or spending quality time on weekends, family comes first for him.

Spiritual Commitment:

Born a Jain, Dr. Lakhani is deeply involved in religious activities and charitable work at temples and spiritual centers. He is a regular supporter of spiritual leaders like Shri Namramuni Maharaj, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, and His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, and has been invited as a guest of honor at the Brahmakumari Institute. His respect and reverence extend beyond his own faith, as he honors and supports all religions, promoting unity and harmony among diverse spiritual paths.

Honors and Respect:

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani has received not one, but two honorary doctorate degrees: one from Sorbonne University of France for his contributions to business management, and another from Royal American University of the USA for his commitment to social work. With over 10,000 awards and accolades, his achievements are widely recognized. Despite not holding an MBA, his sharp business acumen is taught as case studies in several MBA institutes, showcasing his expertise in time management and leadership.

Bright Outdoor Media: The Industry Leader

Whether in the world of movies, real estate, or corporate advertising, Bright Outdoor Media is the top choice. Bright’s billboards have launched the careers of many Bollywood stars, and leading companies like Larsen & Toubro, Warner Bros., Discovery Channel, and many more choose Bright for their advertising needs. The company has worked with over one lakh clients, including countless movies, TV channels, serials, OTT platforms, and music albums, and continues to set new benchmarks in outdoor media. With numerous awards and accolades, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani's journey from humble beginnings to industry leader is a testament to his unwavering determination, vision, and dedication. Many people approach him for selfies at public functions. His story is one of resilience, service, and success—a true inspiration to all.