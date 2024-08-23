Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar present ‘Tu Kahe Toh’, a vibrant love anthem

MUMBAI: India’s beloved twin pop sensations, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, are back with a dynamic new single, ‘Tu Kahe Toh’. Released in collaboration with singer-songwriter bebhumika, the Kakar sisters deliver an infectious song that captures the exhilarating essence of unconditional love.
‘Tu Kahe Toh’ is a refreshing expression of love, encapsulating the feeling of giving oneself completely to another person. It is an up-beat, forward thinking record, seamlessly blending modern beats with the nostalgic flair of classic Electronica and Garage music coming from the heart of London. With its lively rhythm and evocative lyrics penned by Akash Chopra, this track, produced by the brilliant pixl., draws listeners into a world where love is both vulnerable and triumphant.
Sharing her personal insights on the release of the track, Sukriti shares, “The song mirrors the pure sincerity of the emotions a person feels when they’re unconditionally in love. Working with Bhumika and pixl on this track allowed us to experiment with a fresh sound, and we’re so excited to share this energy with everyone.”
Prakriti elaborates on her experience, “‘Tu Kahe Toh’ is an honest expression of love. It has been my morning song everyday since we made it. The song is dedicated to every girl who has ever felt the magical feeling of love in her life. It’s been a wholesome experience collaborating with such fine talents like Bhumika, pixl and Akash on the lyrics. I hope everyone finds themselves in the song and enjoys it as much as we did making it.”
Bhumika adds, “‘Tu Kahe Toh’ is a song that I will hold close to me forever. It was created in the most serendipitous way, after I connected with Sukriti and Prakriti on Instagram. As soon as we met, we quickly laid down a chord progression that became the basis for this record. I truly feel that this song has something for everyone. While remaining relevant, it is a record that I feel anyone can relate to and just love.”
The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a music video of the track releasing on SuPra’s official YouTube channel. Both Sukriti and Prakriti bedazzle in the performance video which also features Bhumika. ‘Tu Kahe Toh’ is poised to become a favourite among fans and new listeners alike as Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar continue to push boundaries in the Indian pop music scene.
