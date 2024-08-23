EDX returns to Club Control Records with Longlivedad

MUMBAI: Revealing one of the most sought-after IDs from Tomorrowland to Ibiza, Swiss-Italian musical innovator EDX keeps his release streak at an all-time high with Longlivedad on Club Control Records.
Stream / Purchase: EDX – Longlivedad
Premiered as an ID in his monumental No Xcuses 700 stream from Bali, Indonesia, Longlivedad explores a scintillating soundscape, fusing afro elements with his signature sound, resulting in yet another impressive addition to his extensive discography. Gaining support from a long list of the world’s leading DJs, Longlivedad has rapidly become a summer 2024 anthem.
One of the most dedicated, hard-working figures in the industry – Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and label head EDX has spent almost three decades at the forefront of electronic music. Founding the internationally renowned record company Sirup Music in 2002, his imprints have chartered hits by iconic acts including Avicii, Armin van Buuren, Steve Angello, Tiësto and more. His own vast catalogue of chart-topping original productions and remixes have amassed one billion streams on Spotify alone, and attracted an adoring international fan-base in the process.
Reaching new heights in 2024, EDX brought his first single of the year to light titled Vividra, followed club creations Setema and Anamnesis and Osculate. His impressive musical output keeps him at the helm of the scene, including his globally adored No Xcuses radio show, and he remains one of the most cherished acts in dance music; a position that he has held for almost three decades.
Stream No Xcuses 700 from Bali, Indonesia
