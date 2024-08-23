RadioandMusic
News |  23 Aug 2024

After Ayra Starr, AP Dhillon taps into American rapper Gunna for ‘The Brownprint'

MUMBAI: With no signs of slowing down, Punjabi singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer AP Dhillon has dropped a tantalizing hint about yet another trailblazing global collaboration that is set to elevate his upcoming EP, ‘The Brownprint’.

Taking to social media, Dhillon teased the second track ‘Losing Myself’ from his highly anticipated EP featuring the Atlanta rap icon and four-time GRAMMY nominee Gunna, igniting a frenzy of excitement among fans worldwide.

The collaboration between Dhillon and Gunna marks a significant intersection of two distinct musical genres, promising a unique global listening experience. Gunna's signature style, characterized by his melodic flow and introspective lyrics, is expected to complement Dhillon's masterful Punjabi vocals and poignant storytelling. The synergy between Dhillon’s Punjabi beats and Gunna’s distinct rap style hints at an electrifying musical experience that will transcend cultural divides.

‘The Brownprint’ releasing on August 30 via Republic Records, is poised to showcase his artistic versatility and continue his ascent as a global music sensation whilst showcasing a remarkable blend of multitude of genres, blurring the lines between Punjabi music, Afrobeats and hip-hop. These revolutionary collaborations not only expand Dhillon's reach but also enhance the EP's sonic diversity, making it a captivating listen for fans of various musical genres.

The announcement arrives on the back of music sensation announcing Ayra Starr as one of the first collaborators on ‘Bora Bora’ on his upcoming EP. Earlier this year teamed up with British rapper and singer-songwriter Stormzy on ‘Problems Over Peace’ besides marking his debut performance at Coachella.

It appears that Dhillon will be entertaining audiences with an uncommon album rollout, unveiling comic book depictions of his star-studded track features alongside an intense fiery trailer by August end.

