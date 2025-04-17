RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  17 Apr 2025 15:51 |  By RnMTeam

'After Us, The Flood' is MR. GNG's powerful take on a world that's lost its way

MUMBAI: Indian rock duo Mr.GNG has released their brand-new album After Us, The Flood, now streaming across all major platforms. Raw, emotional and powerful, the 12-track album dives deep into themes of personal struggle, inner growth and the light that follows the storm.

The lead single ‘Paralyse’, featuring a hard-hitting collaboration with Rudy Ayoub, released as a music videoon April 12th.

Featuring 12 tracks, the album blends the band’s signature 7-string shredding, layered vocal harmonies, and progressive rock experimentation to capture both the chaos and clarity that feels both intense and healing. Lyrically, the album navigatesthemes of fear, loneliness, and abandonment, to moments of self-acceptance, strength, and gratitude.

“This album is our most personal work to date. Songwriting was both a battleground and a lifeline for us,” shares Mr.GNG. “Through these tracks, we’ve confronted our struggles and celebrated our growth. We hope listeners find their own stories in the music and realise that even after the flood, there is a path forward.”

Games