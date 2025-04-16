IMPC to host Bhakti evening featuring Kailash Kher and the Foundation of 120 Shiv Shakti Kendras

MUMBAI: The International Mandir Prabandhak Council (IMPC) with Bhagva app, as sponsor, is set to host the Kailasa Evening, featuring live performance by Padmashree awardee Kailash Kher. This event is scheduled for April 18, at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, and will also mark the foundation of 120 Shiv Shakti Kendras.

Under the spiritual guidance of Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Shree Shree 1008 Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, the Kailasa Evening aims to unite devotees to witness the foundation of Shiv Shakti Kendras. This will serve as transformative centers for spiritual learning, cultural preservation, and social service.

The Mahasangam Yatra and Mahakumbh Trishul Yatra, completed earlier this year, restored the ancient glory of Shiva temples by installing 108 Trishuls blessed at sacred sites. Concluding in New Delhi on February 26, 2025, these yatras symbolize unity and spiritual renewal. The Kailasa Evening now marks the foundation of 120 Shiv Shakti Kendras, uniting faith, devotion, and community.

The event will also launch Bhagva App, a spiritual tech platform offering online pujas, pandit booking, and virtual temple experiences, enabling devotees worldwide to perform rituals effortlessly. Bhagva also provides virtual temple experiences, where devotees can visit temples from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, users get detailed Panchang and horoscope features, delivering daily spiritual guidance and essential updates to its users.

The foundation of 120 Shiv Shakti Kendras, including 108 in India and 12 abroad, is a step by IMPC and Bhagva to transform Lord Shiva temples into vibrant hubs of community service. These centers will provide a space for spiritual education, promote cultural activities, and address societal needs, reflecting the IMPC’s commitment to preserving Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking about the event, Deep Sihag Sisai, National General Secretary, Convenor Mahasangam Yatra, International Mandir Prabandhak Council said, “This evening is not just a celebration but a moment in our mission to rejuvenate temples and empower communities. It reflects our commitment to unite devotees globally and preserve our spiritual essence. We also request participation from various religious and governmental organizations to be a part of this wonderful evening”

Scheduled to begin at 6 PM, the event is expected to draw thousands of attendees, offering a unique blend of spiritual passion and cultural beauty. The Kailasa Evening is poised to leave an indelible mark on India’s spiritual landscape, showcasing the power of devotion and community in creating a brighter future.

