Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo's 'Snake' takes the lead on the UK British Asian Music Charts

MUMBAI: In a powerful fusion of East and West with hypnotic rhythmic charm, global sensation Nora Fatehi and international pop icon Jason Derulo have soared to the top of the UK British Asian Music Charts with their blockbuster track ‘Snake’.

Nora shared the exciting update on social media, celebrating their #1 spot with fans across the globe.

A vibrant blend of global pop, Latin rhythms, and Middle Eastern influences, ‘Snake’ is wrapped in high-energy production and catchy Western hooks. The track’s infectious beat, commanding visuals, and slick choreography have sparked viral dance trends and crossed 130 million views, cementing its status as a cross-cultural anthem making waves across continents.

This milestone further reinforces Nora Fatehi’s global appeal, proving once again that she’s more than just a star—she’s a movement. Up next, Nora is in talks for a major musical collaboration with Theron Billie Thomas, the producer behind APT performed by Bruno Mars and Rosé.

On the acting front, Nora recently drew praise for her emotional performance in Be Happy, showcasing her depth as an actress. With Kanchana 4 and Netflix’s The Royals on the horizon, she continues her dynamic rise across the global entertainment landscape—one chart-topper at a time.