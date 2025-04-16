Aparshakti Khurana's delightful take on "Anwar Masood’s Poem Banian, will make your day

MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana possesses ‘Apar’ talent, and he has proven that on more than one occasion. Be it hosting, which he is a pro at as he can command any stage with effortless charm, or acting, where he has established himself as a very versatile artist whose willingness to experiment across genres and formats reflects an artist unafraid to push boundaries, to his musical talents that continue to win hearts across the nation with a voice that soothes and heals both the heart and soul, Aparshakti has established that there is nothing that the actor 'can not' do.
Aparshakti’s multifaceted talents are also what his audiences love him for, and Apar equally gives back to them, by keeping them engaged with his frequent posts. And in a marvelously amusing social media post, Aparshakti Khurana recreated renowned Urdu poet Anwar Masood's iconic poem 'Banain'. Apar captioned his post, "My version of Anwar Masood Sir’s BANAIN
Dressed simply in a white banian (vest) himself, Aparshakti delivered the humorous verses with impeccable comic timing and expressive gestures that captured the poem's playful essence, not to mention Aparshakti's entertaining delivery. Aparshakti will next be seen on the big screen in Badtameez Gill alongside Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor, followed by his much-awaited documentary Finding Ram!
