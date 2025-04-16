RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Apr 2025 13:51 |  By RnMTeam

Aparshakti Khurana's delightful take on "Anwar Masood’s Poem Banian, will make your day

MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana possesses ‘Apar’ talent, and he has proven that on more than one occasion. Be it hosting, which he is a pro at as he can command any stage with effortless charm, or acting, where he has established himself as a very versatile artist whose willingness to experiment across genres and formats reflects an artist unafraid to push boundaries, to his musical talents that continue to win hearts across the nation with a voice that soothes and heals both the heart and soul, Aparshakti has established that there is nothing that the actor 'can not' do.

Aparshakti’s multifaceted talents are also what his audiences love him for, and Apar equally gives back to them, by keeping them engaged with his frequent posts. And in a marvelously amusing social media post, Aparshakti Khurana recreated renowned Urdu poet Anwar Masood's iconic poem 'Banain'. Apar captioned his post, "My version of Anwar Masood Sir’s BANAIN
#OnlyForTrippingPurposes

Check Out the Video Below:

Dressed simply in a white banian (vest) himself, Aparshakti delivered the humorous verses with impeccable comic timing and expressive gestures that captured the poem's playful essence, not to mention Aparshakti's entertaining delivery. Aparshakti will next be seen on the big screen in Badtameez Gill alongside Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor, followed by his much-awaited documentary Finding Ram!

Tags
Aparshakti Khurana
Related news
 | 13 Jan 2025

Aparshakti Khurana announces new single ‘Sohna Mukhda’

MUMBAI: Known for his versatility and charm, Aparshakti Khurana, who had an outstanding 2024 with trending tracks like Zaroor and Enna Pyar, is all set to mesmerize audiences with his latest musical venture.

read more
 | 28 May 2024

Aparshakti Khurana announces his next single 'Zaroor', shares first look

MUMBAI: The multi-faceted Aparshakti Khurana recently posted a video of himself jamming with singer-composer Savi Kahlon, who is popular for his 'Apa Fer Milaange' song. The duo's video sparked speculation of a collaboration. Now, Aparshakti has proven the rumours to be true.

read more
 | 24 May 2024

Aparshakti Khurana jams with 'Apa Fer Milaange' fame composer Savi Kahlon, shares video

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana, who has been entertaining the audience not only as an actor but also a singer, recently took to social media to drop a video in which he is seen having a conversation with ‘Apa Fer Milaange’ fame singer-composer Savi Kahlon.

read more
 | 23 Jan 2024

Aparshakti Khurana feels gratitude! Shares Khurana Brothers' Audition Video

MUMBAI : Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his social media to share a nostalgic video, unveiling the humble beginnings of the Khurana brothers' journey in the entertainment industry.

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Instagram's musical sensations: 5 Bollywood songs that went viral in 2023

MUMBAI :  Diljit Dosanjh and Sia's Dynamic Duo in "Hass Hass":

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films and Sony Music India drop the love song of the year - Koi Naa- from Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf!

MUMBAI: Following the buzz around its captivating trailer, the much-awaited romantic comedy, from the house of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films - Bhool...read more

2
IMPC to host Bhakti evening featuring Kailash Kher and the Foundation of 120 Shiv Shakti Kendras

MUMBAI: The International Mandir Prabandhak Council (IMPC) with Bhagva app, as sponsor, is set to host the Kailasa Evening, featuring live...read more

3
Terrifying on-stage fall: D4VD takes a sudden tumble during Coachella performance

MUMBAI: In a shocking and unexpected moment at Coachella, rising music star D4VD suffered a dramatic fall during his live set, sending waves of...read more

4
Doja Cat teases new music with “Jealous Type” snippet and potential album track list

MUMBAI: Doja Cat is keeping fans on their toes with fresh hints about her next album. Over the weekend, she took to Instagram Live to preview a 30-...read more

5
Coachella 2025: From Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK, and Becky B most daring fashion moments

MUMBAI: When it comes to festival clout, nowhere does it quite like the Colorado desert. Each year, Coachella transforms the sands into a playground...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games