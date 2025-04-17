Realme Hip Hop India S2 takes a dramatic turn on Amazon MX Player as Punit J Pathak drops a major bombshell!

MUMBAI: The battle heats up on Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 and is about to turn up the intensity like never before on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service. With judges Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora setting tough benchmarks each week, the pressure on contestants has never been higher or fiercer. As dancers push their limits, the show is set to take a dramatic turn!

In the latest promo, ace choreographer Punit J Pathak drops a bombshell— three eliminations are coming this week, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats! As if that wasn’t enough, a fresh batch of challengers will enter the arena to compete directly with the current top 7 contestants. With every position under threat, it’s anyone’s game—and not everyone will survive this round.

Commenting on the game-changing twist, Malaika Arora shared, "Punit has really taken everyone by surprise and with introduction of challengers and eliminations looming on, it is going to be incredibly exciting to see who can handle the pressure and keep their spot. This is the challenge that will truly test the contestants and has made the competition even more exciting!"

With the battle intensifying and eliminations around the corner, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 is now streaming exclusively only on Amazon MX Player, available Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.