Bobby 'Beebob' Baskaran and Richard Dudley launches India’s most electrifying music talent hunt 'Supernova Star Search'

MUMBAI: Moksha 360 proudly announces the launch of Supernova Star Search, a groundbreaking national talent competition that promises to redefine the independent music landscape in India. With over Rs 1 crore in prize pool and an unprecedented scale of digital and on-ground engagement, Supernova is not just a competition - it's a revolution in discovering, nurturing, and launching India’s next music superstars.

This flagship initiative by Moksha 360 kicks off with the South India edition in May 2025, opening its doors to aspiring singers, songwriters, and independent artists across the region. Utilising cutting-edge technology through the eyeora XR platform, Supernova delivers a digital-first experience, combined with high-profile live events culminating in a grand finale in Bangalore for the south region.

Key Highlights of Supernova Star Search:

1 A Rs 1 crore total prize pool with cash prizes, music production, video shoots, and national PR support.

2 Online auditions and public voting hosted on the immersive eyeora XR platform.

3 Live event semi-finals and finals featuring celebrity judges and renowned industry mentors.

4 Artist development contracts for winners under Moksha 360, including full-spectrum management, audio and one video production, and global exposure.

5 Multi-region rollout across South, West, and North India throughout 2025.

Backed by music industry powerhouses Richard Andrew and Bobby “Beebob” Baskaran, Supernova Star Search boasts a Grammy-tier network and artist-first mission. With strategic partnerships including Alliance Française (venue), Total Productions (event production), and Radio Indigo (radio partner), Supernova is poised to become a nationwide entertainment phenomenon.

“Supernova is more than a competition - it’s a platform for India’s hidden talent to explode into stardom,” said Richard Andrew, co-founder of Moksha 360. “We’re building an ecosystem where artists are given the tools and mentorship to grow on both national and global stages.”

Bobby Beebob added, “As a lifelong musician and mentor, I know the struggles independent artists face. Supernova Star Search is our answer - a bold, creative, and tech-driven space for raw talent to thrive.”