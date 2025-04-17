RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Apr 2025 15:39 |  By RnMTeam

Bobby 'Beebob' Baskaran and Richard Dudley launches India’s most electrifying music talent hunt 'Supernova Star Search'

MUMBAI: Moksha 360 proudly announces the launch of Supernova Star Search, a groundbreaking national talent competition that promises to redefine the independent music landscape in India. With over Rs 1 crore in prize pool and an unprecedented scale of digital and on-ground engagement, Supernova is not just a competition - it's a revolution in discovering, nurturing, and launching India’s next music superstars.

This flagship initiative by Moksha 360 kicks off with the South India edition in May 2025, opening its doors to aspiring singers, songwriters, and independent artists across the region. Utilising cutting-edge technology through the eyeora XR platform, Supernova delivers a digital-first experience, combined with high-profile live events culminating in a grand finale in Bangalore for the south region.

Key Highlights of Supernova Star Search:

1 A Rs 1 crore total prize pool with cash prizes, music production, video shoots, and national PR support.

2 Online auditions and public voting hosted on the immersive eyeora XR platform.

3 Live event semi-finals and finals featuring celebrity judges and renowned industry mentors.

4 Artist development contracts for winners under Moksha 360, including full-spectrum management, audio and one video production, and global exposure.

5 Multi-region rollout across South, West, and North India throughout 2025.

Backed by music industry powerhouses Richard Andrew and Bobby “Beebob” Baskaran, Supernova Star Search boasts a Grammy-tier network and artist-first mission. With strategic partnerships including Alliance Française (venue), Total Productions (event production), and Radio Indigo (radio partner), Supernova is poised to become a nationwide entertainment phenomenon.

“Supernova is more than a competition - it’s a platform for India’s hidden talent to explode into stardom,” said Richard Andrew, co-founder of Moksha 360. “We’re building an ecosystem where artists are given the tools and mentorship to grow on both national and global stages.”

Bobby Beebob added, “As a lifelong musician and mentor, I know the struggles independent artists face. Supernova Star Search is our answer - a bold, creative, and tech-driven space for raw talent to thrive.”

Tags
Bobby
Related news
 | 16 Feb 2024

DSP sets the stage on fire with a powerful Oo Sulriya Live concert in London

MUMBAI : Indian singer, composer and lyricist Devi Sri Prasad, also famously known as DSP recently held a concert in London, which turned out to be a major blast!

read more
 | 01 May 2020

Nazar 2 Actor Sheezan Mohd dedicates song to late actor Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood legendary star Rishi Kapoor passed away after a long cancer battle. He was 67. Part of Bollywood’s Kapoor acting dynasty, Rishi Kapoor made his film debut in 1970 as a child actor in his father Raj Kapoor’s movie, Mera Naam Joker.

read more
 | 16 Jan 2016

Kimberley Walsh planning æintimateÆ wedding

MUMBAI: Singer Kimberley Walsh says her wedding will be an “intimate” one. Walsh will marry her long-term partner Justin Scott - the father of her 16-month-old son Bobby - this spring but they’re not planning a lavish celebration, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify faces global outage, users report widespread access issues

MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the gloread more

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ultra Media and Entertainment Launches 'Ultra Stories' - An animated revival of India’s folklore and mythological heritage

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year again—school’s out, temperatures are soaring, and kids are glued to their screens like mango pulp to a glass of...read more

2
'After Us, The Flood' is MR. GNG's powerful take on a world that's lost its way

MUMBAI: Indian rock duo Mr.GNG has released their brand-new album After Us, The Flood, now streaming across all major platforms. Raw, emotional and...read more

3
Akshath Acharya unveils his latest single ‘Rozaana’ – A song that feels like home

MUMBAI: After striking a chord with audiences through his previous hits, Akshath Acharya returns with his newest single, ‘Rozaana’—a song that...read more

4
Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo's 'Snake' takes the lead on the UK British Asian Music Charts

MUMBAI: In a powerful fusion of East and West with hypnotic rhythmic charm, global sensation Nora Fatehi and international pop icon Jason Derulo...read more

5
Bobby 'Beebob' Baskaran and Richard Dudley launches India’s most electrifying music talent hunt 'Supernova Star Search'

MUMBAI: Moksha 360 proudly announces the launch of Supernova Star Search, a groundbreaking national talent competition that promises to redefine the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games