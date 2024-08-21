RadioandMusic
News |  21 Aug 2024 14:44

Delhi Theatre festival set to return for a captivating fifth season

MUMBAI: Alchemist LIVE is set to bring back the highly anticipated Delhi Theatre Festival (DTF) for its mega fifth season, promising an unparalleled theatrical experience with original live performances, stellar casts, and timeless stories.

The fifth season of DTF will unfold its magic this year over three days - 20th, 21st and 22nd September. To ensure an accessible and immersive experience for all, the festival will be staged across 4 esteemed venues in Delhi NCR – the iconic Siri Fort Auditorium, Kamani Auditorium, OP Jindal Auditorium, and the magnificent Orana Convention in Gurugram.

Further cementing their strong association with art and culture, American Express has again come onboard as the title sponsor for DTF for the fifth year in a row. The wonderful collaboration between American Express and Alchemist Live highlights their mutual dedication to providing audiences in Delhi NCR with outstanding live theatre experiences.

Detailing more about the festival, Mr Sanjay Khanna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp., India said, “We are thrilled to sponsor the Delhi Theatre Festival for the fifth consecutive year to bring an extraordinary experience to our Card Members. This collaboration underscores our commitment to offering exclusive and unforgettable cultural experiences. We believe this festival will provide a unique opportunity for our Card Members to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of theatre, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

This year's stellar cast includes legendary performers like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Lillete Dubey, Vinay Pathak to name a few, who will light up the DTF stage.

Sharing his delight on the fifth season of the festival, Mr Prabhu Tony, COO and co-founder of Alchemist LIVE, said, "The energy and anticipation surrounding the Delhi Theatre Festival is truly inspiring. As we embark on our incredible fifth season, Alchemist Live is determined to raise the bar even higher. Within the realm of theatre, we are trying to introduce new formats every year and this year's festival promises to be a captivating exploration of theatrical diversity. We envision the Delhi Theatre Festival as a global hub for theatre enthusiasts, and we're honoured to provide a platform where playwrights, actors, and audiences can come together to celebrate the magic of live performance.

Set to establish new benchmarks in the theatre segment, the 2024 festival will incorporate the following captivating plays:

1. Old World by Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah on September 20 at Siri Fort Auditorium (8 PM), September 21 at Siri Fort Auditorium (1 PM & 6 PM), and September 22 at Orana Conventions, Gurugram (7PM)

2. Salaam Noni Appa by Lillete Dubey, Yateen Karyekar, Jayati Bhatia, Rishi Khurana, and Gillian Pinto
on September 21 at Kamani Auditorium (3:30 PM & 7 PM)

3. Anything but Love by Mandira Bedi and Samir Soni on September 20 at Kamani Auditorium (8 PM)

4. Broken Images by Shabana Azmi on September 21 at Orana Convention, Gurugram (7 PM)

5. One on One Dhamaal by Anu Menon, Ajitesh Gupta, Gagandeep Riar, Rajit Kapur, Shikha Talsania, Sohrab Ardeshir, Sumeet Vyas, and Vrajesh Hirjee
on September 21 at OP Jindal Auditorium (7 PM)

6. Jaya - A Rock Musical of the Mahabharata by Megan Murray, 2Blue, Vikrant Chaturvedi, Asif Ali Beg, Sherrin Varghese, Varun Narayan, and more on September 22 at Siri Fort Auditorium (4:30 PM & 8 PM)

7. What’s Done is Done by Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Waris Ahmed, Chandrachoor Rai, Mantra, Radhika Mehrotra, Mansi Multani, Mallika Singh, Chakori Dwivedi, Munish Bhardwaj & Ravi Kalra on September 22 at OP Jindal Auditorium (7 PM)

‘’Delhi Theatre Festival has always held a special place in my heart. Performing for a Delhi audience is always an invigorating experience. Returning to Delhi to perform "Broken Images" after a couple of years fills me both with excitement and anxiety,’’ said Shabana Azmi.

Resonating with her, Rajat Kapoor added, "This is the third time we are collaborating with Delhi Theatre Festival. We have been there with 'nothing like Lear', and this time we are back at the festival with 'what's done is done',which is our adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth. A theatre festival like this is a wonderful idea -to work as a bridge between theatre practitioners and audience. More power to you"

Lillete Dubey, who's retuning to festival says, I'm thrilled to be part of the Delhi Theatre Festival again, especially in my hometown, Delhi, where I first performed over 50 years ago. This time, we're bringing two unique showsSalaam Noni Appa and JAYA, a rock musical of the Mahabharata. I'm excited for Delhi audiences to experience these extraordinary performances and kudos to Alchemist Live, and American Express for making this festival a reality!

DTF has become a cornerstone of Indian theatre in Delhi NCR since its inception. Each season has showcased a mesmerising curation of plays, electrifying performances by renowned actors, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the magic of live theatre.

