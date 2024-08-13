Prateeksha Srivastava unveils new single "Galtiyan" - A Hyper-Pop anthem of flirty expressions and playful romance

MUMBAI: Prateeksha Srivastava the sensational finalist on Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2009 show announces the release of her latest single, ‘Galtiyan,’ an electrifying hyper-pop track that artfully blends RnB rhythms with playful, flirty lyrics. This upbeat anthem captures the exhilarating feeling of falling for someone special, showcasing a charming mix of soft melodies and quirky hooks.
‘Galtiyan’ is a celebration of youthful romance and the thrill of expressing one's feelings. The song’s catchy hook line, “hone de ye galtiyan,” encapsulates the essence of this flirtatious and woo-worthy track, culminating in a dynamic hyper-pop drop that will make listeners want to dance along.
“With ‘Galtiyan,’ I wanted to capture that exciting, fluttery feeling of falling for someone. It’s a playful, flirty track with hyper pop and glitch pop elements that reflects the joy and fun of wooing someone special. Collaborating with A$AD again has been a blast, and I’m excited for everyone to hear this blend of sweet melodies and quirky vibes. I hope this song brings as much joy to listeners as it did to us while creating it.” says Prateeksha Srivastava.
Produced by the talented A$AD, “Galtiyan” marks the third collaboration between Prateeksha Srivastava and the producer, following their previous successful projects. She has also sung alongside Javed Ali, Ash King and King
