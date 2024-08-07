Dive into the fictional world of westeros and listen to all Audiobooks from the series on Audible!

MUMBAI: With the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale airing earlier this week, the withdrawal symptoms from Westeros are already kicking in. As you brace yourself for a long two-year wait until the next season and the wildest fan theories about what will happen next, dive into George R.R. Martin’s world with Audible. From the epic stories of A Song of Ice and Fire to the gripping Dance of Dragons, every story of the fictional world of Westeros awaits you. Whether you’re commuting, cooking, or working out, transport yourself to King’s Landing and discover who’s taking over the Iron Throne next season.

A Game of Thrones

Written by George R. R. Martin; Narrated by Roy Dotrice

A Game of Thrones is regarded as one of the most intriguing and greatest epics of the modern era. Set in 12,000 BC, the epic opens with the winter season approaching, bringing mystery and death with it. With this ominous setting at the backdrop, themes of lust, rage, anger, betrayal and terror come to the forefront. As the title suggests, this becomes a fight for the coveted Iron Throne, contested by many but dominated by two central families: the Lannisters and the Starks. Will this be a fight between good and evil or will it make things worse than before? Tune in for the adventurous tale of magic, power and supernatural forces.

Fire and Blood

Written by George R. R. Martin; Narrated by Simon Vance

Targaryen’s rule is synonymous with fire and blood. Brother is set against brother, mother against daughter and dragon against dragon. This audiobook is a detailed account by a scholar of Citadel about the bloody and thrilling history of Westeros and brings to light the origin of the battle for the Iron Throne. This edition also includes a treat for fans which is an exclusive interview between George R. R. Martin and historian Dan Jones! Tune in and get to know about the origin of this story.

A Clash of Kings

Written by George R. R. Martin; Narrated by Roy Dotrice

Cold winds, a divided land, chaos all around and a gory war. A prophecy of doom looms over the five factions fighting over a divided land. Brothers are fighting fire with fire, albeit with each other and the dead rise to walk in the night. Against a backdrop of incest, fratricide, alchemy and murder, the price of glory is measured in blood. Fire up A Clash of Kings on your device and tune in for this rollercoaster.

A Dance with Dragons

Written by George R. R. Martin; Narrated by Roy Dotrice

Many are seeking Daenerys and her dragons in the East. She rules as queen of a city built on dust and death whereas her dragons have grown to terrifying maturity. In the north, Jon Snow has been elected as the 998th Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. Jon Snow and Daenerys have one thing in common - enemies lurking in every corner. Armies are preparing for assault while bitter conflicts are picking pace. Outlaws, priests, soldiers, skinchangers, nobles and slaves are all in it. Destiny brings forth the greatest dance of all time, listen in to be a part of the dance with dragons.

A Feast for Crows

Written by George R. R. Martin; Narrated by Roy Dotrice

The Lannisters are reigning, while ashes are left of the Seven Kingdoms. Vengeance has taken over Martells of Dorne and the Starks of Winterfell, while Euron Crow’s Eye still has eyes on the Iron Isles. A mysterious babe in the arms of Apprentice Maester Samwell Tarly brings unrest to the Citadel. Westeros is a battle away from being engulfed and it is no longer survival of the fittest or strongest even. The one with the coldest heart will emerge as the victor. The war is as bloody as it gets but too much is at stake to step back. Whose side will destiny be on? Tune in and find out!