”It pushed me to explore new facets of storytelling and emotional expression” - International Sufi Icon Bismil on featuring himself for the first time in 'Aaoge Tum'

MUMBAI: International Sufi Icon Bismil, known for his recent hits Kehna Galat Galat and Tere Naino Se, has unveiled another romantic blockbuster titled Aaoge Tum. This new release marks a significant milestone as Bismil steps into the role of an actor for the first time, featuring prominently in the music video. After successfully reviving the Sufi genre, he has now come up in a new avatar, exploring different dimensions of his artistry.

Reflecting on the creative process, Bismil shared, "Absolutely. The monsoon's rhythm and mood significantly influenced both the composition and lyrics. We wanted the song to evoke the same feelings of warmth and melancholy that the rains bring."

This sentiment underscores the deep connection between the season's ambiance and the song's emotional depth.

When asked about the experience of acting in the music video, Bismil expressed, "Acting in 'Aaoge Tum' was a transformative experience. It pushed me to explore new facets of storytelling and emotional expression. It enriched my artistry by allowing me to connect with the audience in a more visual and direct way."

Aaoge Tum is currently streaming on Bismil’s YouTube channel.